Sara Ali Khan and Brother Ibrahim Serve Sibling Goals in Latest Pictures

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan often shares heartwarming moments with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, posting candid photos from holidays and special occasions on Instagram. In Sara's latest post, the siblings are seen enjoying nature as they serve sibling goals in holiday pictures.

On Sunday, Sara shared a set of three pictures on Instagram. The first one shows Sara on a beach, looking joyful as the sun sets behind her, painting the sky with beautiful hues. She sports a chic outfit—a tank top paired with a floral skirt, complemented by a cap and black shades. In the next photo, she's watching the sunset with Ibrahim, who seems intrigued by something in the sky. The final image captures them in a warm embrace, taking in the view of snow-capped mountains, bundled up in winter wear.

Sharing the images on her Instagram handle where she enjoys 45.3 million followers, Sara wrote, "Are you a beach or mountain person? I’m a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person 🌅🌄☮️🕊️🥰." She tagged Ibrahim in the post, though his Instagram profile has since gone private after being public earlier.

With Sara's established presence in Bollywood, attention now turns to Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is gearing up for his debut in Bollywood with two films backed by Karan Johar. He has already wrapped up shoot for his debut film Sarzameen and another untitled romcom bankrolled by KJo's Dharma Productions. In the romcom, Ibrahim stars alongside Khushi Kapoor. The movie is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, but there's been no official announcement about his upcoming projects.

In a recent interview, Sara praised Ibrahim's talents and extended her best wishes for his journey in the industry. When asked if she wanted to set an example for him, she replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart… it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That’s what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Meanwhile, Sara was recently seen in digitally released films Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Next up, audiences can catch her in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino and Sky Force directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, reuniting her with Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar.