Hyderabad: Ibrahim Ali Khan finally made his Instagram account public on Tuesday. Ibrahim did not disappoint his fans after promising in a paparazzi video announcing his arrival on the social media platform at 11 a.m. today. Ibrahim made his first Instagram post 13 minutes after 11 a.m. It's a photoshoot for a sportswear giant, for whom he has been named a brand ambassador.

'Legacy? I’ll Make My Own' Says Ibrahim Ali Khan as He Makes His Instagram Handle Public

The first two photos show him dressed in the same outfit: a green collared T-shirt with front pockets and patterned rolled-up sleeves. He paired it with beige trousers and green trainers. It's an indoor setting, wherein he is seen sitting cross-legged on a chair. However, the final two photos are from an outdoor location in which he poses against a white cycle on the lawn. He's dressed in a white collared T-shirt, white shorts, maroon trainers and a matching cardigan that's loosely tied over his neck.

Sharing the pictures, Ibrahim wrote in the caption: "Legacy? I will create my own (reward emoji). Taking my first stride." As soon as the budding actor made his account public, his fans thronged to the comment section. Reacting to the post, fans were quick to draw parallels between Ibrahim and Saif, who look strikingly similar.

Ibrahim had a private Instagram account (_iak_), which was followed by Bollywood celebrities such as Aryan Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Alia Bhatt, and more. Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan is quite active on Instagram and frequently tags him with the same username. Now, ahead of his big debut on the silver screen, Ibrahim has made his account public.

For the unversed, Ibrahim is Saif's son with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. He is also the younger brother of actor Sara Ali Khan. He's preparing to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen. Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani.