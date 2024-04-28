Mahadev Betting App Case: Detained Actor Sahil Khan Says He Has Full Faith in Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan has been detained by the Mumbai cyber cell's special investigation team in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. He was taken into custody from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh after his pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team made the significant move to detain Sahil Khan, who had been hiding in Chhattisgarh for nearly 40 hours to evade authorities. Despite his attempts to secure bail beforehand, the High Court's decision led to his apprehension.

Reacting to his detainment in the betting app case, Sahil Khan said, "I have nothing to do with this app and I have full faith in the Mumbai police and the law of the land." He said this after he was produced in the court. On the other hand, the police claimed that Sahil Khan is related to The Lion Book App and also its partner.

Speaking to media later in the day, Khan's lawyer Mujaheed Ansari said his client was "endorsing the brand, and any celebrity can do that". “He (Sahil Khan) was endorsing the brand as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement. They (Mumbai cyber cell's SIT) were seeking remand for a longer duration, but since we are cooperating, the court has sent him into police custody till May 1,” Ansari said.

Khan, accused of operating a betting site and promoting illegal betting, had been on the run from Mumbai, frequently changing his whereabouts. His involvement came to light during the Matunga Police's investigation into the Mahadev betting app case.

The situation unfolded in December 2023 when Khan and three others were summoned by the Mumbai cyber cell SIT for questioning. Khan's failure to respond to the summons prompted law enforcement to intensify their efforts to locate him.

The alleged magnitude of the scam is staggering, estimated at Rs 15,000 crore according to the FIR filed. One of the main suspects, Ravi Uppal, was apprehended in Dubai last year based on an Interpol red corner notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sahil Khan, who featured in films like Style and Excuse Me, has shifted his focus to the fitness industry in recent years. He operates Divine Nutrition, a company specialising in fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.