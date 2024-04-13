Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Record Actor Sahil Khan's Statement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Sahil Khan in the Mahadev betting app case. The SIT of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch interrogated Sahil Khan for three hours today in connection with the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev betting app case.

"As per the directive of the Bombay High Court, I was directed to attend the SIT inquiry and so I attended and cooperated in the investigation." Actor Sahil Khan told ETV Bharat that he will continue to appear and cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier, the SIT had summoned Sahil Khan for questioning in December. However, he was in Dubai at that time and did not appear and knocked on the doors of the court to evade arrest. The High Court has granted him interim relief from arrest. The case was first registered by Mumbai's Matunga Police in December last year.

He was then transferred to the Cyber ​​Cell of the Crime Branch for investigation and after that, SIT was constituted and the investigation is proceeding. One person has been arrested so far in connection with the case, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against 35 people, including Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Subham Soni, the promoter of the Mahadev betting app, on the charge of Rs 15,000 crore fraud. Sahil Khan also told the police that he does not want to make any statement about the people involved in the Mahadev app case.

In the Mahadev app case, Dixit Kothari, a resident of Mira Road, was first arrested by the investigation team of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Actor Sahil Khan has also been registered as an accused in this case.

According to the order of the court, the Matunga police registered an FIR after recording the statement of the complainant Prakash Bankar. In all, 32 accused, including industrialist Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman, promoters of the Khiladi app, a subsidiary of the Mahadev app, have been named in the case.

An FIR was registered at the Matunga Police Station on November 7, 2023, against the Khiladi app as directed by the Kurla Magistrate Court. In the FIR, Prakash Bankar, a social activist from Matunga, alleged that since 2019, online betting apps have cheated people to the tune of around Rs 15,000 crore.

