Bhupesh Baghel Counters FIR, Asks Why BJP Govt Has Not Stopped Mahadev Betting App

Raipur/Durg : Political turmoil continues over Mahadev Satta app. After the FIR was registered against former CM Bhupesh Baghel, he held a press conference in Raipur and launched a tirade against the BJP government in the State and at the Centre. On the other hand, Home Minister Vijay Sharma has hit back at these allegations of Bhupesh Baghel, saying that FIR will definitely be registered against whoever commits the crime.

Bhupesh Baghel questioned the BJP government regarding the timing of filing FIR, saying that the BJP has accepted defeat in Rajnandgaon, hence the game of FIR has started. "But neither am I going to get scared nor am I going to back down," he said.

Bhupesh Baghel alleged that he has been implicated in the betting case and his name is not mentioned anywhere in the statement recorded in the FIR. But now his name has been added at number six, he said. "The way the administrative officer has been mentioned in this case, then why is his name not there? If we get the notice, we will go and discuss the matter with the lawyer and take further steps," the former CM said.

Bhupesh Baghel said that the ideology of BJP is to blackmail rival parties leaders but they do not have the courage to make any offer to him. He posed a series of questions to the BJP government, asking why the names of officials are not mentioned in the FIR while his name is included in it. When the FIR was registered on March 4, 2024, why was it not uploaded on the website till now? How was it published from Delhi on 17th March? With “Modi's guarantee” and “Vishnu's good governance”, “Mahadev Satta App” is running in Chhattisgarh and in the entire country. Why hasn't it stopped yet? he asked.

Baghel also also demanded the BJP to clarify how much donation it took from Mahadev App just like the way BJP has patronized Future Gaming Company by taking donations of more than Rs 1300 crore. When ED was investigating, why was this investigation handed over to EOW? he demanded to know.

Bhupesh Baghel said that in Mahadev App, his previous government had registered 72 cases in Chhattisgarh and 449 arrests were made. A large number of ATM cards were seized and a look-out circular was also issued for the arrest of the accused, he said.

"I had also written a letter to the Center to shut down the Mahadev App. The director of this app is sitting in Dubai. Why has the Central Government not taken any initiative to catch him? Has he not been caught because there is some transaction behind it? My allegation is that they took money from Mahadev App just like they took money from Future Gaming.

Bhupesh Baghel said that Mahadev App is being discussed in the country these days but why is the government not getting it closed. The Central Government has made it a source of income by imposing GST on all online betting as 28 percent GST and 4 percent surcharge is charged on online betting.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma has counterattacked on Bhupesh Baghel's allegations, saying, "Action will be taken against whoever commits a crime. No one is big or small in front of the law. The law does not see a big man or an ordinary man. Everyone is equal in front of the law."