Hayao Miyazaki Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's Highest Honour for Art

By ANI

Published : 16 hours ago

Acclaimed director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli Hayao Miyazaki has been awarded the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award, often regarded as Asia's Nobel Prize. The honour recognises Miyazaki's contributions to animation and his efforts to address issues like environmental conservation through his films.

Manila (Philippines): Film director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, has been honoured with this year's prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often referred to as Asia's Nobel Prize. The global announcement of the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees was announced on Saturday. The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November.

Miyazaki, one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli and the director behind critically acclaimed movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo and The Boy and the Heron, created numerous animated films addressing challenging topics such as environmental conservation and harmony, and made them accessible to young audiences.

The 2024 recipients, including three individuals and one group, were also chosen by the Manila-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. Studio Ghibli shared the news on X handle. The post read, "Hayao Miyazaki wins the Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as the "Nobel Prize of Asia."

The post also stated, "The foundation praised him, stating, 'He has used art to help children understand complex issues, such as environmental protection and the promotion of peace. He has created many of the most memorable and beloved films in the world." The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November."

The prize is presented to individuals and organizations that have significantly impacted Asia. It was created as a tribute to the former President of the Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay, renowned for his integrity, as per an international news portal.

TAGGED:

