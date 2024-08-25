Can’t Wait to See You Again: Dua Lipa Announces November Concert in India Following Memorable 2023 Visit

Hyderabad: Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is set to return to India for a highly anticipated concert in November. The global artist shared her excitement on Instagram, reminiscing about her previous visit to the country and expressing her eagerness to perform again. In her Instagram post, Dua highlighted the memorable experiences from her earlier trip to India, which took place at the end of 2023.

She shared a series of photos showcasing her time in Rajasthan, where she enjoyed a desert safari, visited a temple, and engaged with locals over a hot beverage. Lipa's caption reflected her deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she experienced in India. She wrote, "India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!"

The performer also expressed her gratitude for the meaningful experiences she had with her family, calling it a "joy" and a "deeply meaningful" end to the year. Her post included glimpses of her visit to New Delhi, where she sought blessings at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and explored Humayun's Tomb, with her father, Dukagjin Lipa. Dua's upcoming concert is highly anticipated by her Indian fans, who are excited to see her return after her memorable 2023 visit.