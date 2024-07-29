Can You Guess the Oscar-Winning Diva who Almost Planned her Own Murder?

Hyderabad: Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie once faced a low phase in her life, during which she contemplated hiring a hitman to plan her own death as she struggled with profound suicidal thoughts. The Academy Award-winning actor, currently 49, has lately been in the news because of her divorce from Brad Pitt, who is now 60. Jolie first disclosed this shocking information back in 2001, sharing that she had reached out to a shooter at a dark period in her life.

In a trivia shared by IMDb, Jolie revealed, “This is going to sound insane, but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me.” This startling confession showcased her internal struggle and the stream of negative thoughts that plagued her at the time. Jolie expressed an unsettling belief that her death, if executed by another, would spare her loved ones from feelings of inadequacy they might experience if she were to end her life on her own.

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie (IANS)

During a 2003 interview, she asserted that finding a hitman in New York City was surprisingly accessible. In her view, numerous younger people find themselves in similar state regarding suicide. She elaborated on her reasoning: “I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough if I’d taken my own life. So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a ‘robbery’ – then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down.”

However, the hitman’s response was unexpected; he asked for time to consider the proposition and promised to call her back in two months. At that point, Jolie reflected, “Something changed in my life, and I figured I’d stick it out.” Looking back at those tumultuous times during a 2011 interview with another portal, she expressed gratitude: “I didn't die young, so I’m very lucky. There are other artists and people who didn’t survive certain things.”

However, currently, the actor is in the news for her stained relationship with Pitt. In 2012, after years of courtship, Jolie and Pitt became engaged, and by 2014, they were married. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that Jolie initiated divorce proceedings, and both ultimately declared themselves single by 2019.