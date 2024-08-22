Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck Without Legal Counsel

Hyderabad: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck without a legal representative on Tuesday, August 20. In an interview with a newspaper, relationship specialists Joe and Cheryl Dillon remarked that hiring an attorney is not a requirement for divorces in the United States. They stated that Jennifer may have chosen to forgo legal representation due to the absence of any major disputes to resolve. Additionally, in a separate article by a magazine, matrimonial lawyer Marilyn Chinitz noted that the Atlas actor appears to simply want to finalise the process.

Reflecting on Jennifer's separation from Ben, Joe and Cheryl emphasised that many people are unaware that legal representation is not mandatory when filing for divorce in the US. They acknowledged that while some individuals prefer to include lawyers, there are alternative non-attorney options available. They said, "There may not be a lot to argue about, and therefore, Jennifer may not have felt the need for further legal representation." They further stated that if any matters required attention, a third-party mediator could assist in resolving those issues. The duo elaborated, stating that once a mediator facilitates an agreement, both parties could opt to have their individual lawyers review the terms.

Matrimonial lawyer Marilyn Chinitz, while discussing Jennifer's decision to proceed without an attorney, mentioned that it seems the singer-actor is eager to move the divorce along. Chinitz elaborated that the decision likely stems from previous indecision and back-and-forth deliberation on the matter, signifying a desire to assert, "I'm moving forward. I'm filing, and I'm doing this by myself."

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 and exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. They followed this with another wedding celebration in Georgia the very next month. Notably, Jennifer filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their second wedding. Their love story traces back over two decades, as the two first began dating in 2002, became engaged in the same year, and then separated in 2004.