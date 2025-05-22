Peddi: Filming For Ram Charan's Movie Begins On Massive Village Set In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The upcoming pan-India film Peddi, starring Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, has officially entered a crucial phase of production. The film's latest shooting schedule has begun in a sprawling, custom-built village set in Hyderabad, and excitement around the project continues to soar following the phenomenal response to its recently released First Shot Glimpse.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is shaping up to be a landmark cinematic venture, blending raw, rustic aesthetics with intense storytelling. Following his critically acclaimed debut Uppena, Buchi Babu returns to the director's chair with renewed vigour, overseeing every aspect of the film with meticulous detail.

Presented by leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is bankrolled on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. Apart from Ram Charan, the movie also stars Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, and Bollywood's Divyendu Sharma.

Ram Charan, who was transformed for the role - sporting long locks, a thick beard, and a nose ring - shared a glimpse into the shooting process on his Instagram Story. "Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing for our action-packed schedule @buchibabu_sana @divyenndu @peddimovie," he wrote. He posted a behind-the-scenes photo, showing happy moments on set with co-actor Divyendu and director Buchi Babu Sana.

Filming Peddi Begins On Massive Village Set In Hyderabad (Ram Charan's Instagram story)

Production designer Avinash Kolla and his team have built a humongous village set where high-octane stunt sequences as well as dramatic sequences are being filmed. The schedule is expected to cover a large chunk of the film, and nearly 30% of the shoot has been completed already.

Filming Peddi Begins On Massive Village Set In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

The movie features music by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, editing by National Award winner Navin Nooli, and cinematography by R Rathnavelu. With such a huge crew at its command and an enormous budget to back it, Peddi is poised to leave its mark in Indian cinema. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.