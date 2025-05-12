Ram Charan's Wax Statue Unveiling Turns Cuter As Daughter Klin Kaara Adorably Invades The Stage

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan has added yet another feather to his cap as his wax statue was unveiled at the world-renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in London on May 9. The event was graced by his family, including his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela, and their daughter Klin Kaara. The unveiling was a moment of pride for the Konidela family, but it was Klin Kaara who ultimately stole the limelight with her cute antics.

Upasana took to Instagram on Monday and posted a series of pictures and videos from the ceremony, giving an inside glimpse into the event. The caption of her post read, "Team Rhyme or Team Ram??? And my Klin Kaara was just tooo adorable. Priceless. Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just listening & looking great in every pic!"

The first picture featured the couple posing beside Ram Charan's wax statue. But it was a sweet video clip that really won hearts over - their one-year-old daughter Klin Kaara was spotted making her way onto the stage where her father sat next to his wax figure.

In spite of Upasana's soft efforts to call her back, little Klin Kaara continued her firm walk. Ram Charan visibly smiled as his daughter joined him on stage. A group photo showed Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Surekha, and their pet dog Rhyme posing alongside the wax figure. Interestingly, the statue also included Rhyme seated beside Ram Charan.

Reacting to the post, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu pointed out Rhyme's curious expression in one of the photos, commenting, "The 4th pic." Fans were especially taken by Klin Kaara, with one user commenting, "Little angel asking for her turn," and another calling her an "adorable cutie pie."

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next big release, Peddi, a Telugu sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film, scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, 2027, will see him showcasing both his cricket and wrestling skills, alongside Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor.