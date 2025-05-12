From Ram Charan's Kiss To Fan's Personal Experience With Jr NTR: Highlights From RRR Event In London

Hyderabad: London's Royal Albert Hall turned into a grand celebration of Indian cinema on May 11, 2025, as it hosted a spectacular live orchestra concert dedicated to the global blockbuster film RRR. The evening was nothing short of magical, featuring live performances of the film’s soundtrack and unforgettable moments between its stars.

One of the most emotional highlights of the night was the reunion of RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who appeared together on the same stage after a long time. The event was further elevated by the presence of RRR director SS Rajamouli and Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani.

Ram Charan And The RRR Team Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday

The event saw an early birthday celebration for Jr NTR, who is going to turn 42 on May 20, 2025. Instead of a simple greeting, the occasion witnessed a heartwarming moment unfold on stage. Ram Charan and MM Keeravaani led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday," which was then topped off with a huge hug and a sweet kiss from Charan to Jr NTR. Videos of the surprise celebration instantly went viral, as fans rejoiced at the natural bond between the actors.

Jr NTR Reflects On Naatu Naatu And Friendship With Ram Charan

At the event, Jr NTR addressed the audience with a heartfelt speech. He expressed his great gratitude for performing the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song with his co-actor and friend Ram Charan. "Sharing screen space with my best friend Charan for the Naatu Naatu song is something I will never forget," he said. Jr NTR also fondly mentioned legendary dancers from their families, saying, "We all know how great a dancer Cherry's father, Chiranjeevi, is. Similarly, my uncle Balakrishna is also a fantastic dancer. If both of them were to dance together for Naatu Naatu, it would become a cherished memory in history."

Did Jr NTR Get Upset At The Event?

A brief moment during the celebration caught online attention when a video showed Jr NTR appearing slightly upset as fans crowded around him for selfies. There was speculation, however, fans who were present clarified the situation. According to them, Jr NTR stayed composed and just asked everyone to remain calm and not to push.

A Fan Shares His Personal Experience With Jr NTR

In another poignant moment, a fan posted a very personal experience on social media after meeting Jr NTR. The fan described how the actor not only spoke with him for ten minutes but also offered words of comfort and encouragement. "Puliiiii. A lifetime high for me personally, you spoke to me for 10 minutes, waited for me, hugged me, and we had a conversation about fans and personal life. When you said, 'No more crying,' that was the peak moment for me. In this life, you are my god. You made it happen. Thank you so much."

RRR, which also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran, made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023.