All Eyes On Pahalgam: Ram Charan, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma Join Viral Trend Supporting Victims Of Tourist Terror Attack

Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves across the country, at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Tuesday. Several others were left critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals. The brutality of the attack has sparked national outrage and a global social media movement under the banner "All Eyes On Pahalgam", which aims to draw attention to the tragedy and demand justice for the victims.

The trend was started on Instagram early Wednesday morning by a journalist who shared an AI-generated image, which shows a woman grieving beside her husband, lying lifeless in a pool of blood. Above them, a blood-dripping outline of the region with the words "All Eyes On PAHALGAM" highlights a call for global attention and awareness about the events unfolding there.

The image quickly went viral, amassing over one million shares within hours. It has resonated deeply with netizens and celebrities, with many using the template. Actors Ram Charan, Randeep Hooda, and Vijay Varma were among the prominent figures who shared the image on their Instagram Stories, expressing grief and condemnation.

All Eyes On Pahalgam (Photo: Instagram)

"Deeply saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. We must stand united against such acts of terror. Strength and prayers to all those affected. Justice must be swift, the safety of our people must be non-negotiable," wrote Randeep Hooda.

The aftermath of the incident saw heightened security activity in the region. The bodies of the deceased were brought to Srinagar on Wednesday, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Police Control Room (PCR). Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia, arrived in Srinagar and is expected to attend the ceremony and pay respects to the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also returned to India early on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to evaluate the situation and coordinate the government's response.

At the same time, a number of civil society groups and political organisations announced their own shutdown of all activity across Jammu and Kashmir, in protest against the terror attack. The terror attack has devastated the families of the victims and also raised questions about the safety of tourists visiting the region.