Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

The newly released song (read lyrical video) Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule (the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise) with its vibrant beats and electrifying tempo is making waves among fans and music enthusiasts. Composed by the ever-reliable Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics penned by the Oscar-winning Chandrabose, the track promises to bring its own unique flair to the much-awaited sequel that releases on December 5.

Kissik has been dubbed the ‘successor’ of the viral Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu who sizzled as she grooved with Allu Arjun. The song was a runaway hit and was played everywhere, from weddings to pubs. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal recreated the hook step at the IIFA Awards this year. The song has almost 450 million views on YouTube. For the sequel the dance sensation Sreeleela has replaced Samantha and along with Allu Arjun have tried to recreate the magic.

The hook-line has definitely got people intrigued but comparisons to the smash-hit Oo Antava are inevitable. It has big shoes to fill. Does it really have what it takes to be the next global anthem? “Yes, of course,” says ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya who has also choreographed Oo Antava. “Kissik has already created a huge buzz online. Now we have just given a glimpse, when this song is released people will know its level. Kissik is 100 percent bigger and better than Oo Antava, I can confidently tell you that. Its fresh approach and captivating rhythm have already won over many,” says the song choreographer-producer-director, Ganesh Acharya. When asked about the hook step, he quips, “There’s a Ganesh Acharya hook step in every song I do.”

Acharya further says that the song’s ‘true impact’ will unfold on screen with Allu Arjun’s impeccable dance moves and Sreeleela’s lively presence. “Also, the song adds to the story, there is potential connection to the plot. It will live up to the hype and will elevate the experience to another level,” he says. The song is adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this mega-blockbuster and when asked if he is under any kind of pressure, Acharya says, “Look, I never work under any kind of pressure, I always want to do my best. When I did the first part of Pushpa then also, I gave my best. For me every song that I choreograph is like my first song. The pressure of Pushpa 1 and Oo Antava is not there on me at all."

"I love Allu Arjun very much and he loves me too" - Ganesh Acharya (Photo: PR Handout)

Ganesh has choreographed four songs in Pushpa 2 and according to him the songs in the sequel will outshine those he did for the original in 2021. "There is no comparison with the first one. My comparison is only with my work, I don’t stress."

He also heaped praise on Sreeleela for her dancing prowess and chemistry with Allu Arjun in the song. "Sreeleela is a kamaal dancer, she is a fabulous actress as well which itself is a big thing. When this song is released people will know its level,” says Acharya who also praised Sreeleela and Allu Arjun for bringing sensuality in the song through their attitudes. He says, “There are different ways to show sensuality. I don’t believe in actors exposing too much. Attitude is good enough to look sensuous. Whether it is Chikni Chameli, Chhamma Chhamma, Beedi JalaiLe' .. I know how to present an actor/dancer. Both the actors have brought a certain attitude to the song and the audience will love that,” he says.

Acharya has choreographed more than 500 songs in over 200 films in his career spanning over 30 years in Bollywood and now the Master-ji that he is best known as, has been grabbing many big offers in South Industry or Tollywood.

Acharya says he shares a wonderful relationship with Allu Arjun and besides Pushpa and its sequel, he has choreographed the actor’s dances in Duvvada Jagannadham and Sarrainodu as well. "Allu Arjun is my friend. I love him very much and he loves me too. I had a cataract operation when Pushpa 1 was being filmed but I shifted it and did the song on Allu Arjun’s request. He knows Masterji will come up with unique steps and mannerisms. He trusts me and understands what is the requirement for the song. He likes those little little nuances and expressions in a song, he likes Bollywood tadka that I put in a song. He is fond of simple hook steps and he knows I can do it. He is a very good dancer and a wonderful human being. His style and swag adds a lot to any song," says Acharya.

Ganesh with Allu Arjun on the sets of Pushpa 2 (Photo: PR Handout)

Not just Allu Arjun but the choreographer has directed songs and dances for Junior NTR in recently released Devra, and has worked with Ram Charan in his upcoming release Game Changer. Is there any different requirement in the South Industry when it comes to dance moves? “No, nothing like that. Many times I pick up movements while watching people on the streets. I told the Pushpa director about that famous movement of Allu Arjun where you see his hand below his chin going upwards which became iconic,” he says, further adding upfront, “There is not much difference working in Hindi and South film industry it is just that currently South is doing well. But yes, in the south there is more sincerity and they give more importance to content whereas, here in Bollywood they run after stardom. Here, the stars have more say, directors listen to stars and make the changes if they are not comfortable with something but in the South stars listen to directors. South is more disciplined, stars come to sets on time whereas in Bollywood there’s mismanagement and stars decide. Pushpa 2 was a great experience. Only work happens there nothing else.”

Ganesh Acharya, Sreeleela and Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 sets (Photo: PR Handout)

Acharya has won multiple awards for his choreography, including Filmfare awards, National Awards, and IIFA awards. He won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the songs Hawan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag [2013] and Gori tu lath mar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017). At the 61st Filmfare Awards, he was nominated for the Best Choreographer award for the song Malhaari from Bajirao Mastani (2015). He was nominated for Best Choreography for Badi Mushkil song from Lajja (2001) for Screen Awards. In 2005, he was nominated for a Zee Cine Award for Best Choreographer for the song Aisa jadoo dala re from Khakhee (2004). He won the Filmfare award for best choreography in 2007 for the song Beedi Jalaile from Omkara (2006).

His best phase, however, remains the 90’s when he belted out hit after hit for dancing star Govinda. “Govinda is my all-time favourite. Songs like Kisi Disco Mein Jayen, What is your mobile number, Laila Laila Kurta Phaad Ke, Ram Narayan ...all were huge hits. The 90's was the golden period; people tell me to do those kinds of songs but I tell them I can’t do the same thing even though we are following the same trend. People still love Bholi soorat dil ke khote ...from Bhagwan Dada’s film Albela from the 50’s and if they recreate it there will be a slight difference with a different feel and expressions. People’s taste (in dance) doesn't change, it remains the same just that we put different ‘spices’ and change the method of ‘cooking’,” he explains.

Master ji in conversation with Bunny (Photo: PR Handout)

Strangely enough, Acharya finds it easier to teach non-dancers and finds it extremely difficult to teach a good dancer like Govinda. “It is easy to teach Sunny Deol but it is difficult to teach Govinda. Whatever I tell Sunny he will quietly do it but every time I had to get new steps for Govinda since he is himself a great dancer and he would question me, ‘Arre, again same step’,” Acharya laughs heartily while saying that these days he is working more with youngsters like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff among others. “They are nice to work with. Last time I worked with Shah Rukh Khan was for Dunki."

Lastly, when asked what is the secret of his success, he says, “It is only your work that speaks nothing else. You should know your job well, be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Hollywood. I have always tried to work on my talent and display it in my songs. Though I am a Tamilian, I belong to Bollywood. I love and respect every industry, be it the South, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi or Bollywood. I don’t differentiate between any. If I am in the industry for 42 years and still going strong then it is my work nothing else,” Acharya concludes.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in multiple languages. The sequel features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.