Pushpa 2 Kochi Event Highlights: Allu Arjun Lauds Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil; Thanks 'Rockstar Friend' Devi Sri Prasad

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages. With less than a week to go, the film's cast and crew have been travelling across India to promote the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Following a trailer launch in Patna and a pre-release event in Chennai, the Pushpa 2 team enthralled audiences in Kochi on November 27. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been in the making for three years and wrapped up its production on November 26.

The movie has a reported runtime of three hours and 22 minutes. The producers have assured fans that the extended duration will not dampen the film's entertainment value. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a mammoth budget, Pushpa 2 promises high-octane action, gripping drama, and chart-topping music.

The technical team includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editor Naveen Nooli, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who has created iconic songs for the franchise. The background score is handled by Sam CS, SS Thaman, and Ajaneesh Loknath, making Pushpa 2 a sonic spectacle.

Highlights Of Pushpa 2 Kochi Event:

Allu Arjun Expresses Disappointment Over Fahadh Faasil's Absence

At the Kochi event, Allu Arjun heaped praise on his co-star Fahadh Faasil, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Expressing his disappointment over Fahadh's absence from the promotional events, Arjun said, "Fafa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world. I wish he could have been here on stage with me." His heartfelt words underlined the camaraderie shared between the two stars.

Allu Arjun Calls Rashmika Mandanna His 'Home'

During his speech, Allu Arjun lauded Rashmika Mandanna, who reprised her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2. Referring to her as his "home," he said, "My very own Srivalli, Rashmika, will crush the entire nation this time. Everybody will crush on her once again. You are the only heroine I've been seeing on set. You have become home. Working with you is so comfortable; you make me feel like I’m home. Without you, Pushpa wouldn’t have been possible, and I could not have performed without your support."

Rashmika also delighted fans at the event by performing dance moves to the songs "Srivalli" and "Saami Saami," leaving the audience cheering for more.

Allu Arjun's Refers To Devi Sri Prasad As His 'Rockstar Friend'

Allu Arjun dedicated a portion of his speech to music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who has been instrumental in creating the franchise's unforgettable soundtrack. "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Devi Sri Prasad, the genius behind my superhit songs like Feel My Love, Bunny Bunny, Oo Antava, Saami Saami, and Srivalli. For Pushpa 2, we have amazing tracks like Sooseki and Pushpa Pushpa. My rockstar friend, thank you for gifting us so many unforgettable hits and keeping the Malayalam audience entertained with your incredible music," he said.

Allu Arjun Credits Sukumar For His Career Growth

The actor also gave special thanks to director Sukumar, acknowledging the pivotal role he played in shaping his career. "I would like to thank all my chief technicians, starting with my director Sukumar, who started my life (career) here. It was Sukumar who gave me Arya, and that film started my market in Malayalam. The entire credit goes to Arya, and from then till Pushpa, you have shown me love. All of that is because of my director Sukumar," said Allu Arjun. Sukumar was unable to attend the event due to post-production commitments.

With an ensemble cast featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and a special appearance by Sreeleela in the song Kissik, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to break box-office records. The sequel aims to surpass the monumental success of Pushpa: The Rise, which became a global phenomenon.

Backed by a massive production team and technical brilliance, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and breathtaking visuals. As the excitement reaches its peak, fans are gearing up to witness the saga of Pushpa Raj unfold once again on the big screen.