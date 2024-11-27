Rashmika Mandanna Teases Pushpa 3 in Emotional Note after Wrapping up Pushpa: The Rule

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has officially completed her shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Mandanna, who has portrayed the character of Srivalli in the franchise, took to her Instagram to share her feelings on the conclusion of her five-year journey with the Pushpa team.

In a heartfelt note, Rashmika expressed the overwhelming emotions she felt on her "last day" of filming. Recalling the hectic schedule leading up to that day, she said she did not feel like it was the final day of shoot. Despite the exhaustion, Rashmika pushed through the day, filming what she described as a 'crazy amazing song' that fans will soon get to experience.

Rashmika Mandanna hints at Pushpa 3 after wrapping shoot for Pushpa: The Rule (Photo: Instagram)

She described the Pushpa set as her 'home' for the past five years, a place where she had grown both professionally and personally. "Out of the 7/8 years in the industry, the last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home," she wrote, further describing the sadness she felt as the day came to an end.

The actor also hinted at Pushpa 3, teasing that there is still 'so much work left,' fueling speculation among fans that the franchise may continue beyond The Rule. "Of course, there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3, but it felt different… it felt overwhelming," she said in her post, hinting that the journey is far from over.

Rashmika's emotional farewell also saw the mention of film's director Sukumar and lead actor Allu Arjun, with whom she shared a close working bond. "It's crazy how when you work so closely with such incredible people how much you get attached to them subconsciously," she added.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set to hit theaters on December 5. The sequel, which picks up where the first part left off, features Allu Arjun reprising his role as the red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika returns as his love interest Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.