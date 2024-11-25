'No Kick in Discussing Separately': DSP's Explosive Outburst at Chennai Event Hints at Discord with Pushpa 2 Makers?

Chennai: The Kissik song launch in Chennai added to the anticipation for the grand release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 5, 2024. The event also stirred a controversy with music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) speaking out against the producers in full public glare.

DSP Drops Bombshell

At the heart of the controversy is seemingly the delay in delivering the background score for Pushpa 2: The Rule. According to reports, the makers of the film were dissatisfied with DSP’s progress, leading to a decision to replace him with other prominent music directors, including S. Thaman, Sam CS, and Ajaneesh Loknath. The situation reached a boiling point when DSP, during the pre-release event on November 24, 2024, addressed the issue directly.

Speaking candidly to the crowd, the National Award-winning composer, known for his iconic scores in Telugu cinema, took aim at the film’s producer, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. In his fiery speech, DSP suggested that Ravi Shankar had unfairly blamed him for the delay in delivering the music and background score. "I know Ravi Sir has a lot of love for me, but he has more complaints about me than love," DSP stated. He further clarified that he did not want to be held responsible for the delays, subtly suggesting that his contributions were not fully acknowledged.

"No One Gives Anything to Us Unless We Ask"

Devi Sri Prasad’s emotional outburst at the event highlighted the tension between him and the producers. Addressing the crowd in a mix of Tamil and Telugu, DSP was open about his frustrations, stating, "I know what you want, no one gives anything to us unless we ask – be it remuneration or on-screen credit." His comments implied dissatisfaction with both his remuneration and credit for his work on Pushpa 2.

DSP also recounted a particular incident at the event where he had arrived to hear the Kissik song being played. "I came running to the stage when I heard the song, but Ravi Sir told me I was late and the timing was wrong," DSP explained. "What can I do?" he added, "If I had to address these separately, there's no kick. I am always open."

Behind the Scenes of Pushpa 2 Music

Despite DSP’s fiery remarks, it appears that the music composition for Pushpa 2 has undergone a significant shift. While Devi Sri Prasad continues to compose the film’s songs, the background score has been handed over to S. Thaman, Sam CS, and Ajaneesh Loknath. This decision came after the producers reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction with DSP’s work, particularly in terms of timely delivery.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, written and directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has been in the making for nearly three years. The promotional campaign is in full swing, with events like the grand trailer launch in Patna and the recent release of the Kissik song in Chennai, where the conflict between DSP and the producers became public.