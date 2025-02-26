Don't Miss These March Releases On OTT And In Theaters: Sikandar, Nadaaniyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu & More

Hyderabad: March 2025 is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for film enthusiasts, with a mix of theatrical blockbusters and gripping OTT releases. Whether you prefer the grandeur of cinema halls or the comfort of home streaming, this month promises a diverse lineup of action-packed thrillers, historical sagas, romantic dramas, and socially relevant stories. Here's a look at the most anticipated films hitting theatres and streaming platforms in March 2025.

Theatrical Releases

1. The Diplomat

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Bhawani Muzamil, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Sehar Shehnaz, and Vidhatri Bandi

Director: Shivam Nair

Writer: Ritesh Shah

Production Houses: Fortune Films, JA Entertainment, Seeta Films, T-Series, Wakaoo Films

John Abraham headlines this intense political thriller as an Indian diplomat embarking on a perilous mission to rescue a young Indian woman trapped in Pakistan. Negotiation pursuits, international intrigue, and emotional depth make The Diplomat an edge-of-the-seat watch. Directed by Shivam Nair, an expert in action storytelling, and supported by a stellar cast, this film promises to be an excellent knife-edge to dramatic suspense.

2. Kesari Veer

Release Date: March 14, 2025

Cast: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Akanksha Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Barkha Bisht, Kiran Kumar, Meenakshi Chugh, and Vikas Bangar

Director: Prince Dhiman

Writers: Kanu Chauhan, Shitiz Srivastava

Production House: Chauhan Studios

A grand historical spectacle, Kesari Veer brings to life the story of Hamirji Gohil, a warrior who stood bravely against the mighty Tughlaq Empire to protect the revered Somnath Temple. The film is expected to be an inspiring tale of devotion, sacrifice, and heroism. As a period drama, this motion picture is corroborated to usher the audience into a time of valour and resistance.

3. Tumko Meri Kasam

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, Sushant Singh, Manmeet Singh Sawhney, and Shubhankar Das

Director & Writer: Vikram Bhatt

Production House: Indira Entertainment

Horror takes centre stage in Tumko Meri Kasam, a spine-chilling story inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, a pioneer in the field of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Directed by Vikram Bhatt, known for his expertise in horror and psychological thrillers, the film is expected to be a gripping blend of supernatural elements and real-life inspiration.

4. L2: Empuraan

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Cast: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, delves deeper into the mysterious double life of Stephen Nedumpally, who is revealed to be Khureshi Ab'raam, the enigmatic leader of a global crime syndicate. With high-octane action and intense political intrigue, this Malayalam-language thriller promises to be a major cinematic event.

5. Sikandar

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi

Director & Writer: AR Murugadoss

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala

Additional Writers: Rajat Arora, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal

The gripping action film Sikandar marks the return of Salman Khan to the big screen; directed by AR Murugadoss, it's expected to be a high-energy entertainer with powerful dialogues, action sequences, and a strong social message.

6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi

Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi, Jyothi Krishna

A Telugu-language historical action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recounts the story of a revolutionary warrior who was the first Indian to rebel against the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan is in the key role as the daring warrior who stands up against oppressive evil.

OTT Releases

1. Nadaaniyan

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty

Director: Shauna Gautam

A lighthearted romantic drama, Nadaaniyan follows the story of a wealthy Delhi socialite who hires a middle-class student to pretend to be her boyfriend to maintain her high-status image. While they pretend, their feelings start to grow. It looks like it will be a warm and heartfelt original movie on Netflix.

2. Dupahiya

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma

Set in the small town of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya is a charming comedy-drama revolving around a motorbike that goes missing after being bought as a wedding gift. With its quirky humour and endearing characters, this film offers a delightful take on small-town chaos and relationships.

3. Emergency

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 17, 2025

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Shreyas Talpade

Director & Producer: Kangana Ranaut

Writer: Ritesh Shah

Emergency, a hard-hitting political drama, represents the tumultuous time of the Indian Emergency imposed in 1975. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film promises a gripping retelling of one of the most controversial chapters in Indian history.