Don't Miss These March Releases On OTT And In Theaters: Sikandar, Nadaaniyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu & More

Movie buffs can expect an exciting mix of entertainment as March 2025 brings thrilling theatrical and OTT releases.

Don't Miss These March Releases On OTT And In Theaters: Sikandar, Nadaaniyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu & More
March Releases On OTT And In Theaters: Sikandar, Nadaaniyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu & More (Photo: Film Posters)
Published : Feb 26, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: March 2025 is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for film enthusiasts, with a mix of theatrical blockbusters and gripping OTT releases. Whether you prefer the grandeur of cinema halls or the comfort of home streaming, this month promises a diverse lineup of action-packed thrillers, historical sagas, romantic dramas, and socially relevant stories. Here's a look at the most anticipated films hitting theatres and streaming platforms in March 2025.

  • Theatrical Releases

1. The Diplomat

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Bhawani Muzamil, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Sehar Shehnaz, and Vidhatri Bandi

Director: Shivam Nair

Writer: Ritesh Shah

Production Houses: Fortune Films, JA Entertainment, Seeta Films, T-Series, Wakaoo Films

John Abraham headlines this intense political thriller as an Indian diplomat embarking on a perilous mission to rescue a young Indian woman trapped in Pakistan. Negotiation pursuits, international intrigue, and emotional depth make The Diplomat an edge-of-the-seat watch. Directed by Shivam Nair, an expert in action storytelling, and supported by a stellar cast, this film promises to be an excellent knife-edge to dramatic suspense.

2. Kesari Veer

Release Date: March 14, 2025

Cast: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Akanksha Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Barkha Bisht, Kiran Kumar, Meenakshi Chugh, and Vikas Bangar

Director: Prince Dhiman

Writers: Kanu Chauhan, Shitiz Srivastava

Production House: Chauhan Studios

A grand historical spectacle, Kesari Veer brings to life the story of Hamirji Gohil, a warrior who stood bravely against the mighty Tughlaq Empire to protect the revered Somnath Temple. The film is expected to be an inspiring tale of devotion, sacrifice, and heroism. As a period drama, this motion picture is corroborated to usher the audience into a time of valour and resistance.

3. Tumko Meri Kasam

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, Sushant Singh, Manmeet Singh Sawhney, and Shubhankar Das

Director & Writer: Vikram Bhatt

Production House: Indira Entertainment

Horror takes centre stage in Tumko Meri Kasam, a spine-chilling story inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, a pioneer in the field of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Directed by Vikram Bhatt, known for his expertise in horror and psychological thrillers, the film is expected to be a gripping blend of supernatural elements and real-life inspiration.

4. L2: Empuraan

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Cast: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, delves deeper into the mysterious double life of Stephen Nedumpally, who is revealed to be Khureshi Ab'raam, the enigmatic leader of a global crime syndicate. With high-octane action and intense political intrigue, this Malayalam-language thriller promises to be a major cinematic event.

5. Sikandar

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi

Director & Writer: AR Murugadoss

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala

Additional Writers: Rajat Arora, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal

The gripping action film Sikandar marks the return of Salman Khan to the big screen; directed by AR Murugadoss, it's expected to be a high-energy entertainer with powerful dialogues, action sequences, and a strong social message.

6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi

Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi, Jyothi Krishna

A Telugu-language historical action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recounts the story of a revolutionary warrior who was the first Indian to rebel against the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan is in the key role as the daring warrior who stands up against oppressive evil.

  • OTT Releases

1. Nadaaniyan

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty

Director: Shauna Gautam

A lighthearted romantic drama, Nadaaniyan follows the story of a wealthy Delhi socialite who hires a middle-class student to pretend to be her boyfriend to maintain her high-status image. While they pretend, their feelings start to grow. It looks like it will be a warm and heartfelt original movie on Netflix.

2. Dupahiya

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma

Set in the small town of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya is a charming comedy-drama revolving around a motorbike that goes missing after being bought as a wedding gift. With its quirky humour and endearing characters, this film offers a delightful take on small-town chaos and relationships.

3. Emergency

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 17, 2025

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Shreyas Talpade

Director & Producer: Kangana Ranaut

Writer: Ritesh Shah

Emergency, a hard-hitting political drama, represents the tumultuous time of the Indian Emergency imposed in 1975. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film promises a gripping retelling of one of the most controversial chapters in Indian history.

