Don't Miss These March Releases On OTT And In Theaters: Sikandar, Nadaaniyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu & More

Hyderabad: March 2025 is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for film enthusiasts, with a mix of theatrical blockbusters and gripping OTT releases. Whether you prefer the grandeur of cinema halls or the comfort of home streaming, this month promises a diverse lineup of action-packed thrillers, historical sagas, romantic dramas, and socially relevant stories. Here's a look at the most anticipated films hitting theatres and streaming platforms in March 2025.
- Theatrical Releases
1. The Diplomat
Release Date: March 7, 2025
Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Bhawani Muzamil, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Sehar Shehnaz, and Vidhatri Bandi
Director: Shivam Nair
Writer: Ritesh Shah
Production Houses: Fortune Films, JA Entertainment, Seeta Films, T-Series, Wakaoo Films
John Abraham headlines this intense political thriller as an Indian diplomat embarking on a perilous mission to rescue a young Indian woman trapped in Pakistan. Negotiation pursuits, international intrigue, and emotional depth make The Diplomat an edge-of-the-seat watch. Directed by Shivam Nair, an expert in action storytelling, and supported by a stellar cast, this film promises to be an excellent knife-edge to dramatic suspense.
2. Kesari Veer
Release Date: March 14, 2025
Cast: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Akanksha Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Barkha Bisht, Kiran Kumar, Meenakshi Chugh, and Vikas Bangar
Director: Prince Dhiman
Writers: Kanu Chauhan, Shitiz Srivastava
Production House: Chauhan Studios
A grand historical spectacle, Kesari Veer brings to life the story of Hamirji Gohil, a warrior who stood bravely against the mighty Tughlaq Empire to protect the revered Somnath Temple. The film is expected to be an inspiring tale of devotion, sacrifice, and heroism. As a period drama, this motion picture is corroborated to usher the audience into a time of valour and resistance.
3. Tumko Meri Kasam
Release Date: March 21, 2025
Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, Sushant Singh, Manmeet Singh Sawhney, and Shubhankar Das
Director & Writer: Vikram Bhatt
Production House: Indira Entertainment
Horror takes centre stage in Tumko Meri Kasam, a spine-chilling story inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, a pioneer in the field of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Directed by Vikram Bhatt, known for his expertise in horror and psychological thrillers, the film is expected to be a gripping blend of supernatural elements and real-life inspiration.
4. L2: Empuraan
Release Date: March 27, 2025
Cast: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn
Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, delves deeper into the mysterious double life of Stephen Nedumpally, who is revealed to be Khureshi Ab'raam, the enigmatic leader of a global crime syndicate. With high-octane action and intense political intrigue, this Malayalam-language thriller promises to be a major cinematic event.
5. Sikandar
Release Date: March 28, 2025
Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi
Director & Writer: AR Murugadoss
Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala
Additional Writers: Rajat Arora, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal
The gripping action film Sikandar marks the return of Salman Khan to the big screen; directed by AR Murugadoss, it's expected to be a high-energy entertainer with powerful dialogues, action sequences, and a strong social message.
6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Release Date: March 28, 2025
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi
Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi, Jyothi Krishna
A Telugu-language historical action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recounts the story of a revolutionary warrior who was the first Indian to rebel against the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan is in the key role as the daring warrior who stands up against oppressive evil.
- OTT Releases
1. Nadaaniyan
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 7, 2025
Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty
Director: Shauna Gautam
A lighthearted romantic drama, Nadaaniyan follows the story of a wealthy Delhi socialite who hires a middle-class student to pretend to be her boyfriend to maintain her high-status image. While they pretend, their feelings start to grow. It looks like it will be a warm and heartfelt original movie on Netflix.
2. Dupahiya
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 7, 2025
Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma
Set in the small town of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya is a charming comedy-drama revolving around a motorbike that goes missing after being bought as a wedding gift. With its quirky humour and endearing characters, this film offers a delightful take on small-town chaos and relationships.
3. Emergency
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 17, 2025
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Shreyas Talpade
Director & Producer: Kangana Ranaut
Writer: Ritesh Shah
Emergency, a hard-hitting political drama, represents the tumultuous time of the Indian Emergency imposed in 1975. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film promises a gripping retelling of one of the most controversial chapters in Indian history.
READ MORE