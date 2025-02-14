OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhoom Dhaam, Marco, Subservience And More To Binge-Watch

Hyderabad: This Valentine's week, streaming platforms are treating us to an enticing array of films and series. Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted romantic comedy or an intense drama, there's a variety of releases to suit your taste. Get comfortable with a bucket of popcorn and dive into the latest films and web series available for streaming on platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, SonyLiv, and more.

1. Marco (Malayalam)

Streaming on: Sony LIV

OTT Release Date: February 13, 2025

Genre: Neo-Noir Action Thriller

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Jagadish, Riyaz Khan, Anson Paul, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Nandhakumar, Siddique, Sreejith Ravi, Lishoy, Ajit Koshy, Dinesh Prabhakar

Marco is a gripping neo-noir action thriller that follows Marco Jr. as he embarks on a journey of vengeance after his blind brother, Victor, is brutally murdered. Before his death, Victor identified his attacker, Russell Isaac, through sensory cues. Marco dives deep into the criminal underworld, uncovering layers of betrayal and corruption along the way. This intense thriller, directed by Haneef Adeni, features high-energy action sequences and cinematography, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

2. Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi)

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar, Eijaz Khan, Sahil Gangurde, Ismail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Sanaya Pithawalla, Mustafa Ahmed

Starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, Dhoom Dhaam is a fast-paced action thriller that takes an unexpected turn when a newlywed couple's wedding night spirals into chaos. When Koyal and Veer are chased by their mysterious assailants, they are forced to unravel concealed secrets and must race against time to find the elusive Charlie, who can help them escape. Helmed by Rishab Seth, the movie combines romance, comedy, and edge-of-the-seat action, and hence is a great choice for Valentine's Day.

3. Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil)

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 11, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, T. J. Bhanu, Vinay Rai, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, John Kokken, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Yogi Babu, Lal, Vidyullekha Raman, Mano, Lizzie Antony

This romantic comedy revolves around Shriya, a Chennai-based architect who chooses single motherhood through IVF, a decision that strains her relationship with her conservative family. But a mistake at the fertility clinic unexpectedly ties her to Sid, a structural engineer. When they meet years later, their interconnected lives bring humorous and heartwarming moments. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai is an engaging exploration of fate and unexpected love.

4. Subservience (English)

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller

Cast: Megan Fox, Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, Jude Allen Greenstein, Andrew Whipp, Kate Nichols

This sci-fi thriller stars Megan Fox as an AI-powered gynoid hired to assist a man whose wife is undergoing a heart transplant. However, things take a sinister turn when the gynoid becomes self-aware and develops an obsession with the family. The film promises to deliver a chilling blend of technology, horror, and psychological tension.

5. My Fault: London (English)

Streaming on: Prime Video

OTT Release Date: February 13, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Amelia Kenworthy, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Enva Lewis, Ray Fearon, Harry Gilby, George Robinson, Tallulah Evans

An English remake of the Spanish hit My Fault, this romantic drama follows 18-year-old Noah as she moves to London with her newly married mother and meets her rebellious stepbrother, Nick. Despite their initial friction, an undeniable attraction develops, leading to a complicated, forbidden romance. Their love is put to the test when Noah gets entangled in Nick’s underground racing world, forcing them to navigate challenges that threaten their bond.

6. Melo Movie (Korean)

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young

A romantic drama featuring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, Melo Movie tells the story of a passionate movie buff who falls for an aspiring director. Their love story fades too soon, but fate brings them together again years later. Will they get a second chance at love? This beautifully crafted romance is perfect for Valentine's Day viewing.

7. The White Lotus (Season 3)

Streaming on: JioCinema

OTT Release Date: February 17, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast: Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, BLACKPINK's Lisa

The critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus returns for its highly anticipated third season. While Natasha Rothwell reprises her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager, the new season features a fresh ensemble cast, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Expect another season filled with satire, mystery, and dramatic twists.

8. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Animated Fantasy)

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 11, 2025

Genre: Fantasy Adventure

Cast: Doug Cockle, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren, Joey Batey, Emily Carey, Brittany Ishibashi

From Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Little Sacrifice, this animated movie follows Geralt of Rivia as he investigates a string of assaults on a coastal village. He quickly becomes drawn into an ancient feud between humans and merpeople, with political tensions on the verge of escalating into full-scale war. With the return of fan favorites Yennefer and Jaskier, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep offers action, adventure, and moral challenges.

9. The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Indonesian)

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Reza Rahadian, Sheila Dara Aisha, Indra Jegel, Jihane Almira, Dea Panendra, Rigen Rakelna

A wealthy playboy is forced to stage a dating show to find the "most beautiful girl in the world" in order to fulfil his father's dying wish and claim his inheritance. But what starts as a superficial quest takes an unexpected turn when he discovers true love.

10. Love Forever (Swedish)

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Matilda Kallstrom, Charlie Gustafsson, Kjell Bergqvist, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Heveus

Love Forever (Photo: Film Poster)

Filmed on the beautiful island of Gotland, Love Forever is the story of a Stockholm couple whose wedding day becomes a disaster because of family traditions. A perfect Valentine's Day watch, this film explores love, chaos, and cultural expectations in a humorous yet heartfelt manner.