Game Changer, Mrs, Daaku Maharaaj & More: 7 Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week

Hyderabad: As the second weekend of the month rolls in, streaming enthusiasts have a fresh slate of content to dive into across various OTT platforms. From gripping South Indian films making their digital debut to compelling original releases and insightful docu-series, there's something for everyone. Check out the top OTT picks streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more this weekend.

1. Game Changer

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: February 7

The Telugu political action thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, arrives on Prime Video after its theatrical release on January 10. Directed by Shankar, the film combines intense political drama with thrilling action sequences. Ram Charan plays IAS officer Ram Nandan, who is determined to root out corruption in electoral politics. His journey becomes even more challenging as he faces off against a corrupt politician, Bobbili Mopidev, portrayed by SJ Suryah. With gripping performances and a powerful storyline, Game Changer is a must-watch.

2. Mrs.

Streaming Platform: Zee5

OTT Release Date: February 7

A remake of the popular Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, Mrs. follows the journey of a passionate dancer named Richa, played by Sanya Malhotra, who endures the crushing of her dreams after marriage. Her husband, Diwakar (Nishant Dahiya), a well-off doctor, refuses even to be sympathetic to her problems. With Richa's battles against societal rules, she journeys to find herself and be free. The streaming drama directed by Aarti Kadav addresses all of those sensitive issues.

3. Daaku Maharaaj

Streaming Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 9

For the action buffs, the film Daaku Maharaaj guarantees an adrenaline-packed movie. Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna along with Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and Bobby Deol, this movie is expected to have a riveting storyline under the direction of Bobby Kolli, with its filled scenes of intense action and thriller.

4. The Mehta Boys

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: February 7

Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys which started streaming on February 7. It explores the story of a father, played by Boman Irani, and his son, played by Avinash Tiwary during a tense 48-hour reunion. An uneasy meeting spins out of control, old wounds get reopened and fresh issues crop up. Co-written by Academy Award-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, the movie also features Shreya Chaudhry. Expect a heartfelt tale filled with emotional twists and revelations.

5. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Streaming Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: February 7

This riveting docu-series takes cricket fans on a nostalgic journey through the iconic India-Pakistan matches. Featuring firsthand accounts from cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Shoaib Akhtar, the series offers expert analysis, personal anecdotes, and rare archival footage. From February 7 on Netflix, a real treat for the sports lover!

6. Bada Naam Karenge

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

OTT Release Date: February 7

Sooraj Barjatya makes his digital debut with Bada Naam Karenge, a web series that follows the story of Rishabh and Surbhi as they face unexpected revelations in their married life. The web series, which started streaming on SonyLIV on February 7, features Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in the lead roles.

7. Baby John

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: February 5

Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, Baby John is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video at Rs 249. The action thriller, released on December 25, 2024, follows Inspector Satya Verma (Dhawan), who battles corruption and exploitation after his secret past is uncovered. Despite strong performances, the film received mixed reviews for its pacing and lack of originality, earning just Rs 40 crore at the box office. It will soon be available for free streaming on Prime Video.

Be it action-packed thrillers, tear-jerking dramas, or inspiring sports documentaries, this weekend has something for every OTT viewer. It is time to binge-watch the ones you love and discover some hidden gems in this exciting list.