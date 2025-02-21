OTT Releases This Week: From Daaku Maharaaj To CID - 6 Must-Watch New Arrivals

Hyderabad: Entertainment enthusiasts are in for a treat this week as a fresh lineup of movies and web series makes its way to various OTT platforms. From gripping crime thrillers to laugh-out-loud comedies, there's something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for high-stakes action, intense drama, or lighthearted fun, this week's releases promise to deliver them all. Here's a detailed list of the OTT premieres streaming this weekend.

1. Crime Beat (ZEE5) - February 21

For fans of crime thrillers, Crime Beat is one of the must-watch releases of the week. Starring Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, and Adinath Kothare, this intense web series follows the journey of a small-time crime journalist trying to make a name for himself. However, his aspirations take a dark turn when he finds himself caught in a dangerous web of deceit, politics, and crime. The situation worsens when a fugitive gangster returns to Delhi, seeking revenge. With a gripping narrative filled with suspense and intrigue, Crime Beat premieres on ZEE5 today, February 21, 2025.

2. Daaku Maharaaj (Netflix) - February 21

Telugu cinema's latest hit, Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, arrives on Netflix this week. The film, which made waves at the box office, also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela. The action-packed story follows a fearless thief who takes on powerful enemies in a bid to carve out his own destiny. Packed with intense action sequences, dramatic twists, and a larger-than-life hero, Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 21, 2025.

3. Pantheon Season 2 (Netflix) - February 21

The second season of Pantheon is finally here! This animated sci-fi series, which has already gained a strong following, continues its story of two troubled teenagers who connect through Uploaded Intelligence, a groundbreaking yet dangerous technology. Featuring an impressive voice cast that includes Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Daniel Dae Kim, Ron Livingston, and Taylor Schilling, the new season promises even more thrilling twists and turns. With an IMDb rating of 8.4, Pantheon Season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 21, 2025.

4. CID (Sony LIV) - February 21

One of India's longest-running and most beloved crime series, CID, is making its way to digital platforms! Starting February 21, fans can relive the nostalgia as Sony LIV brings the first 18 episodes of the show's second season. For those who can't get enough, new episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering the show for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the thrilling investigations and iconic one-liners that made CID a household name.

5. Office (JioHotstar) - February 21

If you're looking for a lighthearted comedy, the Tamil web series Office is the perfect pick. The show follows a village woman who visits the Tahsildar's office to apply for a voter ID card, leading to a series of hilarious events. Starring Guru Lakshman Sabarish, Smeha, Keerthivel, Kemy, Paranthaman, Thamizvani, Sarithiran, Shiva Aravind, Prankster Raghu, and TSR, Office is a refreshing take on bureaucratic chaos infused with humour. The show will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from February 21, 2025.

6. Suits LA (NBC & Peacock) - February 23

The Suits universe is expanding! This time, the legal drama moves to the West Coast with Suits LA, introducing a brand-new cast. The series follows Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, a former New York prosecutor who moves to Los Angeles to start his own law firm specialising in criminal and entertainment law.

Also starring Bryan Greenberg and Josh McDermitt, Suits LA brings a fresh perspective while maintaining the signature charm and legal battles that made the original Suits a fan favourite. The first episode of Suits LA will air on NBC on Sunday, February 23, at 9 pm ET/PT, with streaming available on Peacock the next day.

This week's OTT list includes an exciting mix right from crime thrillers like Crime Beat to action-adventure thrill rides like Daaku Maharaaj, to the futuristic storytelling of Pantheon, and finally wrapping up with Suits LA's stirring legal drama. For all the action, mystery, and adventure lovers, this week has some exciting entertainment lined up.

It's the perfect time to watch the new releases on ZEE5, Netflix, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, NBC, and Peacock. So, grab some popcorn and enjoy!