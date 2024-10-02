Did Triptii Dimri Pocket Rs 5.5 Lakh And Skip Jaipur Event? Her Team's Statement Goes Viral Amid Controversy

Hyderabad: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, controversies can spark as quickly as a flash of a camera. Recently, actor Triptii Dimri found herself in the eye of a storm after a women's organisation accused her of skipping a paid appearance at an event in Jaipur. Known for her performances in films like Animal and Qala, Triptii was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons just as she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The trouble began when the Jaipur chapter of FICCI FLO organised a Nari Shakti event, expecting Triptii to attend. According to the organisers, she had confirmed her presence but failed to show up, leading to accusations that she took money for the appearance, reportedly Rs 5.5 lakh, without fulfilling her commitment. In the aftermath, one of the female entrepreneurs involved claimed they would consider legal action against her and even suggested that Jaipur should boycott both the actor and her upcoming film due to what they termed a breach of trust.

As the situation escalated, a viral video emerged showing attendees at the event defacing Triptii's poster and calling for her to be boycotted. Furthermore, the promotional poster for her film was taken down, intensifying the backlash against her.

While the actor has not directly addressed the allegations, a statement attributed to Triptii's spokesperson is gaining traction amid the growing controversy. The statement asserts that she adhered to all her professional commitments during her promotional tour in Jaipur.

"During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film," the statement clarified. It went on to refute claims regarding any financial agreement for personal appearances. "Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities," the statement reads.

Despite the assurances from her team, the controversy has left a mark, with opinions divided on whether this is a case of mismanagement by her team or a more serious issue of accountability. Triptii had been in Jaipur primarily to promote Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where she was joined by co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film is set for release on October 11, and the actor had attended several promotional events in the city before departing on Tuesday evening.