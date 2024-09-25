Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Here's When Teaser Of Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Starrer Releases

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, is set to thrill audiences with its spooky charm this Diwali. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, creating a stellar ensemble for the horror-comedy franchise's third instalment. With fans eagerly awaiting promotional materials, recent reports reveal that the teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will drop on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification, the teaser is reported to run for 1 minute and 32 seconds, offering fans a glimpse of the excitement in store. Kartik Aaryan, who wrapped up filming in August, previously teased the film’s completion with a fun behind-the-scenes video shared on social media. In the video, Bazmee attempts to call for 'action', only for Kartik to humorously interrupt, declaring it’s a 'wrap' instead.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to retain the franchise's signature spooky fun while featuring an updated version of the iconic title track with Kartik. Additionally, the film teases an epic showdown between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in the song Ami Je Tomar.

Set to release during Diwali, the film will face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, making it one of the most talked-about box-office clashes of the year.