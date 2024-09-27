Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Faces Darker Forces As Vidya Balan's Iconic Manjulika Is Back

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, has finally been unveiled, creating a buzz among fans of the popular horror-comedy franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the teaser offers a glimpse into the eerie world of the supernatural, filled with the perfect blend of comedy, chills, and thrilling twists. The visuals immediately draw the audience into the iconic haunted haveli, as Kartik's character, Rooh Baba, returns to face a new mystery, one even more sinister than before.

Vidya Balan's return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has created significant excitement, as she played the iconic character of Avni/Manjulika in the first film. Her character was crucial to the original film's blend of horror and psychological thriller, and her return has added more depth to the narrative, creating a nostalgic connection for fans.

The teaser showcases the classic elements that made the previous instalments a success, including the spooky background score and Kartik's signature humorous dialogues that lighten the intensity of the haunted atmosphere. The chemistry between Kartik and Triptii is teased subtly, promising an engaging on-screen dynamic. As the teaser progresses, fans are also introduced to a new character played by Triptii Dimri, who seems to hold the key to the spine-chilling secrets lurking within the haveli.

Set to release in 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back Kartik Aaryan, reprising his role as Rooh Baba, the lovable ghostbuster who can communicate with spirits. The film's previous instalments were known for their unique blend of horror and comedy, and this third chapter promises to up the par with fresh scares, laugh-out-loud moments, and a thrilling storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, is scheduled to hit the silver screens this Diwali.