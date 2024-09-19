ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's Pretty Strange...': Triptii Dimri Reveals Most Bizarre DMs She Receives Online

Triptii Dimri, who is enjoying newfound fame after Animal's success, opens up on most bizarre direct messages (DMs) she ever got on social media. The actor will soon appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, releasing on October 11, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Hyderabad: Actor Triptii Dimri has carved a niche for herself in the industry with critically acclaimed performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala. After the release of Animal in 2023, she's enjoying a surge in popularity. Dubbed the 'National Crush' and affectionately called 'Bhabhi 2' by Mumbai's paparazzi, Triptii's charm has captivated the youth, reflected in her social media following, which has soared to 5.6 million.

The actor shares slice of her personal and professional life on social media. With the soaring online popularity, her Instagram is flooded with messages. In a recent magazine interview, the 30-year-old actor discussed the most bizarre direct messages (DMs) she receives on social media. "I've been receiving quite a few marriage proposals in my DMs lately, so I think that’s pretty strange!" Triptii revealed, finding the attention both amusing and peculiar.

On the film front, Triptii is gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also features Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, and Mukesh Tiwari. Set to hit theatres on October 11, the film revolves around a couple who decide to film their first night together, only to have the recording stolen along with their CD player.

The movie was primarily shot in Rishikesh and completed filming in April 2024. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for Dream Girl and its sequel, this film marks Triptii’s second project after her role in Animal. Following the success of her earlier film, Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video seems poised to deliver another hit.

Looking ahead, Triptii has exciting projects lined up, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2. She is also set to lead an untitled action drama by Vishal Bhardwaj, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, promising to keep her in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

