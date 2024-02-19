Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is back in Hyderabad from the famous Berlin Film Festival. For those who are unaware, his film Pushpa: The Rise premiered at the film festival. Now, in the latest development, Allu was seen performing yoga with a cute partner. The two looked adorable as they attempted an aasan. Both can be seen kneeling to the ground with their faces not visible to the camera.

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha, shared a snapshot of the Pushpa actor and his daughter Arha performing yoga in the living room. The South superstar, who is a devoted husband and father, frequently posts photos on social media of his quality time with his family. But more than the actor, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy posts images from their lives. On Tuesday, Sneha shared a photo of their daughter Arha performing yoga with Allu.

Allu Arjun Indulges in Yoga Session with a Cute Partner as He Returns from Berlin Film Festival

As previously reported, Allu Arjun represented Indian cinema during the Berlinale and spoke about promoting Indian movie in worldwide markets. He also hinted about launching a Pushpa franchise. The South star spoke about hopes to expand his Pushpa franchise, which was initially launched in 2021. Arjun discussed the August release Pushpa 2: The Rule, saying: "You can definitely expect part three; we do want to make it a franchise, and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

This was Arjun's first time attending the film festival in Berlin, as well as his first visit to Germany. "I just want to see how people abroad are going to see this film, and try to understand how they view Indian cinema, just understand how film festivals are and what kind of films are watched and what is the mindset of the people that come there," Arjun was quoted as saying.

The film, directed by Sukumar, follows Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling gang before facing off against an egotistical police officer. After becoming a smash in India and other markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1 gained new life when it began streaming on Prime Video. "More than the theatrical reach of Pushpa, the OTT (streaming) reach has been multifold," Arjun added.