Allu Arjun Confirms Pushpa 3, Says Team Has 'Exciting Ideas' for Franchise Expansion

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Allu Arjun, Pushpa 3, Allu Arjun at Berlin Film Festival

Allu Arjun confirmed third installment of his blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rule. The actor, who is in Germany to attend Berlin International Film Festival, confirmed Pushpa 3 while speaking to international media on the sidelines of the film fest.

Hyderabad: Exciting news awaits fans of Allu Arjun as the actor reveals plans for the future of the Pushpa franchise. While anticipation mounts for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has confirmed that a third installment in the Pushpa series might also be in the works. Allu Arjun, currently in Germany for the Berlin International Film Festival, confirmed Pushpa 3 while speaking to international media during his maiden visit to both Germany and the prestigious film festival.

Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa depicted the journey of Pushpa Raj (played by Arjun), a labourer who ascends within a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate while confronting a formidable police officer. The Telugu-language blockbuster, also dubbed in various Indian languages, emerged as India's top-grossing film of 2021. The film also won Allu Arjun Best Actor award at the National Film Awards last year.

Allu Arjun, Pushpa 3, Allu Arjun at Berlin Film Festival
Allu Arjun in Germany for Berlin Film Festival

In an interview with an international platform, Allu Arjun confirmed the development of Pushpa 3 as he replied to the queries regarding franchise's expansion. "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup," Arjun told an international webloid on the sidelines of Berlin International Film Festival.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled the first-look poster of Pushpa 2, featuring him adorned in a saree with vivid blue and red face paint. The release of Fahadh Faasil's look poster from the movie followed suit, heightening fans' anticipation for Rashmika Mandanna's character reveal.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in production and slated for release later this year. Arjun expressed enthusiasm for expanding the franchise, promising innovative concepts for the upcoming installments. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Read More

  1. Allu Arjun Shares Glimpse of His Minimalistic Valentine's Day Celebration - Pic Inside
  2. Pushpa 2 Makers Begin 200-day Countdown for Release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer
  3. Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS from Sets of Pushpa: The Rule - Pic Inside

TAGGED:

Allu ArjunPushpa 3Allu Arjun at Berlin Film Festival

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.