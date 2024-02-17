Allu Arjun Confirms Pushpa 3, Says Team Has 'Exciting Ideas' for Franchise Expansion

Hyderabad: Exciting news awaits fans of Allu Arjun as the actor reveals plans for the future of the Pushpa franchise. While anticipation mounts for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has confirmed that a third installment in the Pushpa series might also be in the works. Allu Arjun, currently in Germany for the Berlin International Film Festival, confirmed Pushpa 3 while speaking to international media during his maiden visit to both Germany and the prestigious film festival.

Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa depicted the journey of Pushpa Raj (played by Arjun), a labourer who ascends within a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate while confronting a formidable police officer. The Telugu-language blockbuster, also dubbed in various Indian languages, emerged as India's top-grossing film of 2021. The film also won Allu Arjun Best Actor award at the National Film Awards last year.

Allu Arjun in Germany for Berlin Film Festival

In an interview with an international platform, Allu Arjun confirmed the development of Pushpa 3 as he replied to the queries regarding franchise's expansion. "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup," Arjun told an international webloid on the sidelines of Berlin International Film Festival.

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled the first-look poster of Pushpa 2, featuring him adorned in a saree with vivid blue and red face paint. The release of Fahadh Faasil's look poster from the movie followed suit, heightening fans' anticipation for Rashmika Mandanna's character reveal.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in production and slated for release later this year. Arjun expressed enthusiasm for expanding the franchise, promising innovative concepts for the upcoming installments. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.