SC pulls up registry for not listing Adani Power case despite order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up its registry on Tuesday for not listing a matter related to Adani Power despite a judicial order.

At the beginning of the proceedings, a bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and PV Sanjay Kumar asked senior advocate Dushyant Dave about the Adani Power case. Dave, who represents Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited in the case, said when lawyers associated with him approached the registry and asked about the matter, officials there said they had no instructions for listing it.

“If the government were to ignore the court’s orders, it would be treated as contempt, but when the registry defies the court’s orders, should it not be viewed seriously?” Dave asked the bench. The bench said it wanted to know at whose behest the registry had not listed the case for hearing and summoned a registry official to the court and discussed the matter with him in the chambers.

The matter Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd vs. Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. has now been listed for hearing on Wednesday. Earlier, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, a power distribution company wholly owned and run by the Rajasthan government, had written a letter to the Supreme Court Secretary General seeking an inquiry into the listing of an application filed by Adani Power Rajasthan Limited (APRL) in a case already decided by the apex court two years ago.