No Indigo Flights to Be Operational from Agra to Jaipur, Bhopal & Ahmedabad from April 1

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a major setback to Agra's tourism business, no Indigo Airlines flights will be flying from Agra's Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Airport, commonly known as the Kheria Airport, to Jaipur, Bhopal and Ahmedabad from Monday, April 1.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) said, in its statement, that Indigo Airlines has decided to halt operating flights to these three cities due to shortage of aircraft. However, at present, flights will be available from the Kheria Airport to Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Sources said all flights operating from Agra have been full and the number of passengers on this routes have been increasing during the summer. Mostly working professionals and businessmen fly from Ahmedabad to Agra to Bangalore, AAI said.

Also, flights to Mumbai remain full as passengers get direct access to flights from Agra to the financial capital, saving their flying time. On October 29, 2023, IndiGo launched new flights between Jaipur in Rajasthan and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Airport Authority Director Neeraj Srivastava remained tight-lipped about when the flights to Jaipur, Bhopal and Ahmedabad would commence. "Nothing can be said about when Indigo flight to these three places would be operational," he remarked.

In 2006, IndiGo, a division of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, was established as a commercial enterprise. In July of that year, the firm took delivery of its first aircraft and began operations. After going public in 2011, the airline grew to become India's largest airline in terms of market share.

As far as fleet size and passenger traffic is concerned, it is currently India's biggest airline. The airline's share of the domestic market is an astounding 64 per cent.

Earlier, this month, IndiGo is taking measures to compensate for the reduction in the number of aircraft. “We are actively in talks with P&W to address the engine supply situation. As of December 15, we have a total of 341 planes in our fleet. To further expand our capacity, we have taken a wide range of measures including leasing and retaining of aircraft. We have been consistently adding new planes to our fleet, with almost one plane coming in each week. This steady influx of new capacity provides us with a natural hedge against some of the AOGs (aircrafts on ground) caused by the powder metal issue”, the airline mentioned in a statement.