Bhagwati Baldewa has given global recognition to Ashwagandha

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The journey of Bhagwati Baldewa has been full of challenges but she has been successful in giving global recognition to Ashwagandha, a herb.

Baldewa hails from Shri Dungargarh of Bikaner division of Rajasthan. She has carved her own identity first in Telangana and then across the globe. Bhagwati Baldewa, comes from an ordinary Marwari family. Now she not only handles the responsibilities of her family but also handles the responsibilities of a company which has a turnover of crores of rupees.

Bhagwati's company is supplying Ashwagandha across the country and the globe. Her company gave global recognition to Ashwagandha, which was used as an Ayurvedic medicine in India for thousands of years.

It is said that Ashwagandha is a panacea for the busy modern life. After about 15 years of research, her company created a product named KSM 66 Ashwagandha.

Bhagwati said it was not easy to establish any Ayurvedic product in the the world including in the United States of America and Europe. Bhagwati added instead of the old method of using Ayurvedic products as medicines by rubbing or grinding them, her team focused on its clinical trials.

"Obviously the world needs scientific evidence for any product, hence the journey of KSM 66 Ashwagandha started in 2005 under the name of 'Ixoreal Biomed Private Limited'. To gain global recognition, 26 clinical trials related to Ashwagandha have been conducted and many of these research papers have also been published in major science journals. Around 24 researches are still going on," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lauded Bhagwati Baldewa for her work in his monthly-radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Prime Minister had mentioned about her works in his Mann Ki Baat program in March 2022.

Insomnia is one of the major illnesses in modern lifestyle. Ashwagandha is most effective for its treatment. Ashwagandha is also used to relieve stress. Ashwagandha is also a perfect medicine to deal with the problem of pain and joint swelling in aging people.