Calcutta High Court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to Quit Judiciary, Join Politics

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay has announced that he will resign from the judiciary and that he will join politics. He said this in an interview to a private media. He announced that he may resign next Tuesday. At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay did not clarify on which party ticket, he will contest the elections.

He said he will not join the Trinamool Congress. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh welcomed the decision of the judge. Besides, the left is keeping the door open for Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, sources said.

The decision of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay created ripples in the national political circles. His statement came just at a time when the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching. His announcement triggered speculation on which party ticket he will contest the coming polls.

All parties are making preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. BJP has already announced the first phase list of candidates and announced the names of 20 candidates for West Bengal. On the other hand, Trinamool and other political parties have not declared their candidates list yet. In this situation, Justice Gangopadhyay suddenly took everyone by surprise.

On his prospects of contesting, he said, "Left, Congress, BJP - and there are many small political parties. If they think, they will give tickets. I will resign next Tuesday. I will send resignation letter to President, Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. I will send my resignation."

Justice Gangopadhyay said, "I will go to the political arena. The ruling party has repeatedly challenged. In the political arena, we have seen Maurya Empire in history, we are seeing Chaury Empire here. There is no question of joining Trinamool."