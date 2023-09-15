Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Rs 50 crore financial corruption has not been implemented as the CID has not handed over the case documents to both the central agencies —CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On the contrary, the CID has applied for reconsideration of the previous order. The Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who was extremely upset with the CID activity, ordered the state to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh. "This amount should be deposited with the Registrar General within two weeks," he stated.

"You are playing with the money of the poor? CID does not know who took this money. But I know," the angry judge said in the courtroom.

At the same time, the court ordered that the investigation should be transferred from CID to the CBI within three days. "CBI will start this investigation within the next three days. ED too will investigate. If the directive is not implemented, the Home Secretary will be summoned," Justice Gangopadhyay said in his order adding that the registrar should implement the directive with immediate effect.

On August 24, the judge ordered the CBI and the ED to simultaneously investigate the case of at least Rs 50 crore financial corruption of a cooperative group in Alipurduar. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay delivered the order in the circuit bench of Calcutta High Court.

Directing the two central agencies — CBI and ED — to conduct a probe, the judge observed, "This could be an example of how the CID's investigation has been going for almost three years. Allegations of such huge financial corruption, yet the CID has not been able to trace any big fish for three years. Instead, it has accused the small fries."

The court feels that those who have taken money in the name of loan have not returned that money. The bench of Justice Gangopadhyay will hear this case again on the Calcutta High Court bench.

