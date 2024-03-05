2 Aged Brothers Ask Yogi for Pistols to Shoot Land Mafia; Threaten to Become Naxalites Otherwise

Varanasi : The Yogi government is continuously taking action against the land mafia in the state. However, encroachments are continuing here and there. In Varanasi, the land mafia has illegally occupied 41 bighas of land of two elderly brothers and no action is being taken on this. Vexed with this alleged apathy, both the brothers have written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a pistol license and bullets.

They want to shoot the encroachers of their land. The elderly brothers are identified as Vinay Kumar Mehra and Vijay Kumar Mehra, who have said that now they will do justice for themselves. In the phone conversation, Vinay Kumar Mehra said that he is about 60 years old and his other brother Vijay Kumar Mehra is 62 years old. There are four brothers in total and all four live in the Dudh Vinayak area of ​​Kotwali police station area of ​​Varanasi. Ancestral residence is in Mirzapur area. Their father Late Beni Prasad Mehra was a freedom fighter.

After independence, Beni Prasad had purchased about 72 bighas of land in Mirzapur, but later after measurement, they got possession of 41 bighas of 18 biswa land. District Magistrate Mirzapur also issued its order letter, but even after this they could not get possession of the land. Some bullies have taken possession of the land.

Vinay Kumar Mehra says that they are tired of running here and there. "We appealed at many places including District Magistrate Mirzapur, Varanasi District Magistrate, Kotwali Varanasi, but no hearing took place. Therefore, after getting tired, we have written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Both the brothers said that even after appealing to the government and administration, they are not getting justice. In such a situation, they requested the government to provide pistols and bullets so that they can shoot the encroachers and get justice. They said that if they are not given pistols, they will become Naxalites.

Varanasi officials were not ready to say anything in this matter. Mirzapur DM Priyanka Niranjan said that their application has not come to us. If both the brothers have serious problems, then they can go to court.