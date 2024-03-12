Life Imprisonment to 10 Convicts in Hapur Lynching Case; Killing on Suspicion of Cow Slaughter

Hapur : In the sensational mob lynching case that took place in Pilkhuwa in 2018, Additional District Judge (POCSO) declared 10 accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 59,000 each.

On June 18, 2018, cattle trader Mohammad Qasim, resident of Bajheda Khurd village of Pilkhuwa, was beaten severely by the mob on suspicion of cow slaughter. Seriously injured Qasim died during treatment. In this case, the police had registered an FIR and sent the accused to jail. The police had made 11 people accused, out of which two are minors.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Chauhan said that Additional District Judge POCSO Shweta Dixit has sentenced 10 accused in the Qasim murder case. He said that the prosecution presented 23 witnesses and evidence in the court. One accused is found to be a juvenile, whose file has been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board for hearing.

According to SP Abhishek Verma, Pilkhuwa police station had registered a case against unknown people on June 18, 2018. Yasin, resident of village Madapur, had said that his brother Samayeddin and Kasim, resident of Shaddikpura, were going from their home to Dhaulana via village Bajheda Khurd on a bike for some work. Near Bajhera, he collided with another bike rider. After this, the other bike rider called other people of his village to the spot and beat him severely.

On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital where Qasim was declared dead and the injured Samayeddin was treated. Now, the court has sentenced 10 people in this case.

In this case, the aggrieved party opposed the report filed by the police and appealed to the Supreme Court for a fair investigation. In the petition filed in the top court, the petitioner said that his brother Samayeddin and Qasim were beaten severely by some people over the rumor of cow slaughter. Due to which, Qasim died and Samayeddin was injured. On this, the Supreme Court had ordered DIG Meerut to investigate the matter impartially. After investigation, the police filed a report against 11 accused under various sections including murder and presented the charge sheet in the court.