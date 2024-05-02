Trudeau's Remarks Illustrated Political Space Given in Canada to Separatism, Extremism: India

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

India has rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, arguing that the remarks highlight the political space given to separatism, extremism, and violence in Canada. India's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said Trudeau's remarks not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (ANI PHOTO)

India has rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, arguing that the remarks highlight the political space given to separatism, extremism, and violence in Canada. India's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said Trudeau's remarks not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada.

New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected fresh comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said the remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto on Sunday that was attended by some pro-Khalistan people. On the sidelines of the event, he told the media that the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia in June last year created "problem" and that he cannot ignore it, in an apparent reference to his earlier allegations of involvement of Indian agents in the assassination.

"PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," he said when asked about Trudeau's remarks.

In his comments to the media, Trudeau, referring to activities by pro-Khalistani elements, said that "our job is not to crack down on political protest". India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over the raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at the event in presence of Trudeau and several other leaders Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist and he was wanted in India on various terror charges.

"It is a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that," Trudeau said on the killing of Nijjar. The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". Days after Trudeau's allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India. India has been asserting that its "core issue" with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.

Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

Read More

  1. India Lodges Protest Over Khalistani Slogans in Toronto, Summons Canadian Deputy High Commissioner
  2. Canada Working with India to Add More Flights and Routes: PM Trudeau Assures Sikh Community

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.