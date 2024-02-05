Bengaluru, Pune rank 6th and 7th in most traffic congested cities in world

Hyderabad: London, the capital of Britain, has become the most traffic-congested city in the world in 2023. It has been revealed in the TomTom Traffic Index-2023 that it takes an average of 37 minutes to travel 10 kilometres here.

Dublin (Ireland) and Toronto (Canada) stood at the second and third positions. India's Bengaluru (6) and Pune (7) are in the top-10 list. The report is based on data from more than 60 crore in-car navigation systems and smartphones in 387 cities in 55 countries, the company said.

Last year, the average travel time of 10 km in Bengaluru was 28.10 minutes, according to the report. Motorists here lost 132 hours in a year due to congestion. The average speed is only 18 km per hour.

It took 27.50 minutes for 10 km in Pune. The average speed of vehicles locally is 19 km per hour. Delhi and Mumbai are ranked 44th and 54th in the overall list.

With the growing population commuting on roads has become a difficult task. Though transportation was provided some people preferred four-wheelers and two-wheelers over the public transport that was provided by the governments either bus or metro. Hence, traffic snarls have become a regular affair in many metro cities. Especially during the peak hours that is in the morning and evening hours.

Those who are travelling during the peak hours curse the transport department and the government for not laying alternate roads and bridges to ease the traffic congestion. Many metro cities in the country witness traffic jams in the early hours, too, leaving the commuters exhausted.

