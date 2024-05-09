ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Indian Naval Ships Visit Singapore from May 6-9

Three Indian naval ships, INS Delhi, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan, visited Singapore from May 6-9 as part of an operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea. The visit aimed to engage in bilateral engagements, discuss mutual interests, and reaffirm commitment to maritime security and stability in the region.

New Delhi: Three Indian naval ships visited Singapore from May 6-9 as part of an operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea, officials said on Thursday. The deployment came amid growing assertiveness of China in the region.

INS Delhi, INS Shakti and INS Kiltan visited Singapore from May 6-9, aimed at undertaking bilateral engagements and discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation, and reaffirming the commitment to enhance maritime security and stability in the region, according to an official statement shared by the Navy spokesperson here.

This visit is part of an operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea, it said. Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and commanding officers of the ships had an interaction with the Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy at the Singapore Naval Headquarters.

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between navies of both India and Singapore, the statement said.

A deck reception was hosted onboard INS Shakti, wherein personnel from both navies and the Indian diaspora in Singapore and also local diplomatic community had the opportunity to interact, furthering the bonds of friendship and mutual respect.

As part of the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime education and outreach, local school children were invited to visit Indian ships. The children were given guided tours of the ships, where they learned about naval operations, India's rich maritime history and heritage and also the importance of maritime security.

"These interactions aim to inspire the younger generation and promote a greater understanding of maritime affairs. Personnel from both the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy also undertook cross-ship visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), in addition to other professional interactions," it added.

