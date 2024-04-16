Hyderabad: One Dead as 'Drunk, Runaway' Techie Causes Six Accidents; 11 Others Injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) : An allegedly drunken youth created havoc in the IT corridor at midnight. His rash driving caused six road accidents between 12.30 and 1.30 at night. In this, a young man died and 11 people were injured. He had this series of road accidents from the IKEA center to Kamineni Hospital near Rayadurgam police station. The incident occurred after midnight on Sunday.

Patarla Krantikumar Yadav (30) of Pragati Nagar, Nizampet in the city limits, drank alcohol on Sunday night. He left in a car and reached near Ikea centre where his car first crashed into another car coming in the opposite direction. A woman was slightly injured in this. While fleeing in his car from the spot, the accused collided with a bike near Gachibowli. Later, the accused went faster towards Pista House and hit another youth whose details are not known. The locals rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Krantikumar did not stop his vehicle and tried to keep running away. He hit another bike near KIMS Hospital near Rayadurgam police station. Two escaped with minor injuries in the incident. A few feet away, his car collided with another bike, injuring the two youths on it. While trying to escape once again, he hit an auto near Kim's hospital, injuring three.

Seeing the series of accidents, some gave chase and stopped Kranti's vehicle near Malkancheruvu. They beat him and handed him over to the police. The police took Kranti to Rayadurgam police station and conducted alcohol tests and it was found that the meter reading was 550mg/100ml as against the permissible 30mg/100ml. After collecting the details of the accused, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

Read More