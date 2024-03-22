Team of doctors arrives at ED office for medical examination of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A team of doctors arrived at the ED office for the medical examination of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Meanwhile, barricades and heavy security were deployed at ITO after Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in the Excice Policy Case last night and was brought to the ED Headquarters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that on the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 am to 06:00 pm today. A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasizing "truth had to prevail".

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, moved to the Supreme Court. However, he did not receive any special hearing late at night. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the "illegal" arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

"If the BJP thinks that they can finish the Aam Aadmi Party and threaten the entire Opposition by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, then they are wrong...A battle has begun. We have decided that we will stage a protest at the BJP headquarters at 10 am...,"Rai said. The INDIA bloc parties came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition. On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.