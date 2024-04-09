Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers at Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) : Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase on April 19 in Tamil Nadu. In a bid to boost their winning prospects, all party candidates are actively engaged in campaigns across the state. The BJP national leaders are making visits to the state to campaign on behalf of their alliance candidates.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who has come to Tamil Nadu on a two-day campaign trip, stayed at a hotel in Madurai last night after completing election campaigning in Namakkal, Tiruvarur, Rajapalayam and other areas. During his stay here, the Union Minister had darshan at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple on Tuesday morning.

Following this, heavy police security was put in place from the hostel where he was staying to the Meenakshi Amman Temple, which is one of the landmarks of Madurai. Due to security reasons ahead of the Union Minister's visit, devotees were not allowed darshan at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple from 9 am to 10 am.

When he came to the temple, he was given Poorna Kumbha honour on behalf of the temple. Before taking darshan of the deity at Meenakshi Amman Temple, Rajnath Singh had darshan of Mukkuruni Vinayaka there. Then he had darshan of Meenakshi Amman. After that, he posed a photo in front of Pottamarai pond there. Rajnath Singh left for Madurai Airport after half an hour of the temple darshan.

In this election, the respective BJP and its alliance parties leaders, ministers and screen celebrities are actively campaigning in support of their candidates.