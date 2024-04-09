Injustice Meted to Assam by Congress; BJP Brought Peace to State, Says Amit Shah

News Desk: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday April 9 accused the previous Congress government of doing “injustice” with the people of Assam.

Addressing a campaign rally at Sukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur constituency of Assam, Shah said, “I want to tell Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) that injustice has been meted out to Assam since the tenure of your grandmother (Indira Gandhi). Thousands of youths were killed after choosing the path of violence. This was the sin of the Congress party. The Narendra Modi government signed more than 10 agreements to bring peace to Assam. Nine thousand youths have surrendered to join the mainstream today”.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his statement of “restoring the dignity of Assam”, Shah said, “You did not remember Gopi Nath, Bhupen Hazarika. Bhupen Hazarika has been honored with Bharat Ratna by the Narendra Modi led BJP government”.

Shah also claimed that the BJP government had stopped “infiltration” through the Assam-Bangladesh borders into the state. He said that the BJP also put an end to the poaching of rhinos in Assam which provided a major boost to the tourism sector in the state.

Pertinently, BJP's sitting MP Pradan Baruah is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Lakhmpur for the third consecutive term against Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika.

In the previous general election in 2019 the ruling BJP managed to win 9 seats.

Polling for five seats in Assam will be held in the first phase on April 19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in Assam and campaign for BJP candidates in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia.

Shah is the first prominent national leader to participate in the election campaign in the northeastern state after the election schedule was announced.

Shah will leave for Tinsukia under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency after addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur.

In the evening, he will take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town. The Home Minister will campaign for the party's candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Tinsukia.

It may be noted that a triangular fight is likely between BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal, United Opposition Unity Forum's common candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi and AAP's Manoj Dhanwar for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.