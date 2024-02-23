Chennai: NIOT to Hold Harbour Trial under Samudrayaan Mission Soon

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Preparations are on to send humans for deep sea exploration. The National Institute of Ocean Technology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, is currently working on the Samudrayaan project which will send humans to the deep sea as part of research.

Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), an autonomous organization, has developed a vehicle called 'MATSYA 6000' for deep-sea research. Speaking to ETV Bharat, NIOT Director GA Ramadass said that the Samudrayaan project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 4,800 crore.

He also mentioned that the Harbour Trial will be held in Chennai in a few weeks. He said that while the aim of this project is to conduct research at a depth of 6,000 meters under the sea, this rehearsal will be held at a depth of 500 meters during the first phase of the Harbour Trial. Three people can go to the depths of the ocean and directly see the mineral resources on the surface.

Showing the Samudrayaan project vehicle at the NIOT campus in Pallikaranai, Chennai, he explained that the vehicle will have a sphere-shaped body for people to travel. About 6.6 meters long and weighing 210 tons, this vehicle is capable of conducting research underwater for 48 hours continuously.

Especially the sphere-shaped vessel that can carry people is made entirely of titanium. Ramadass explained that titanium metal is useful in deep-sea research because it is lighter and stronger than other metals. A former naval officer has been appointed as the pilot of the submarine. He said that he would give pilot training to two NIOT scientists.

The MATSYA 6000 will have features including three ports for viewing the deep sea, two manipulators for exploring the ocean, a tray for collecting mineral samples, a camera and lights for photographing the deep sea and resources. Sources said that the Samudrayaan project will gain momentum this year itself and a target has been set to carry out full-scale research by 2026.

NIOT Scientific Researcher N R Ramesh said that the objective of their organisation is to explore the resources in the deep sea. Research is also underway to see if there will be any impacts from exploiting the ocean resources. He said that there are still many steps to be completed before it becomes operational.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More