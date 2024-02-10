India's Ambitious Plans on Space Station on Track, Says Chandrayaan-3 Project Director

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

Project Director of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, P Veeramuthuvel asserted that India's aim to have its own space station by 2035 are progressing on track.

Project Director of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, P Veeramuthuvel asserted that India's aim to have its own space station by 2035 are progressing on track.

Udhagamandalam (TN): India's ambitious plans to have its own space station by 2035 and have an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040 are progressing on track, Project Director of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, P Veeramuthuvel said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO chairman have already said that by 2040 we should have an Indian astronaut on the moon and also to have our space station by 2035. These are very ambitious plans that ISRO has taken up and we are working towards that, he told PTI here.

On ISRO's success in bringing back the Propulsion Module (PM) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Earth's orbit, Veeramuthuvel said, as far as Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, the lander and rover mission successfully completed one lunar day.

We successfully completed the hop on experiment wherein we used the same engine where we landed and again we operated the payload for one earth day, the ISRO scientist added. The propulsion module which was supposed to orbit around the moon met all the mission objectives successfully.

We brought the propulsion module back to earth's orbit because we got some propellent available in the propulsion module and demonstrated (our capability) by successfully bringing it from moon's orbit to earth's orbit, he said.

Read More

  1. ISRO to Launch Meteorological Satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17
  2. ISRO's POEM-3 Mission Achieves All its Payload Objectives
  3. From Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya L1, ISRO Showcases Major Feats in Republic Day Tableau

TAGGED:

Chandrayaan 3 Project DirectorISRO Space StationISRO Space Station

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.