From Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya L1, ISRO Showcases Major Feats in Republic Day Tableau

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) participated in the Republic Day parade on Friday after an immensely successful year marked by two historic feats, landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the south pole of the Moon and the Aditya L-1 mission.Last year, ISRO made history by successfully landing Chandrayan 3 on the moon.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation's Tableau, which participated in the 75th Republic Day parade, showcased the Chandrayaan-3 as its primary highlight.

The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the South Pole of the Moon and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun found a prominent place in ISRO's tableau in the Republic Day parade.

The tableau also displayed the participation of women scientists in various missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is now planning to carry out India's maiden human space flight next year.

The tableau had a model of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 that took Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon from Sriharikota. The lunar landing site of the spacecraft which was named Shiv Shakti Point by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also featured.

The tableau illustrated the successful Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun as well as future missions such as Gaganyaan and Bhartiya Antariksh Station among others.

Also depicted on the tableau are ancient astronomers and space pioneers such as Aryabhatta and Varahamihir. Adding a historical perspective, the tableau served as a visual narrative of Isro's remarkable milestones and aspirations, celebrating both contemporary scientific achievements and the legacy of India's contributions to space exploration.

The Indian space agency now aims for the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024-2025. ISRO, geared up to add more feats, will sett up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035. It will also send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, were displayed at the Republic Day parade.

Last Updated :Jan 27, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

