Chennai: Former Minister RM Veerappan Passed Away

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : RM Veerappan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment a few days ago due to poor health due to stomach flu. He passed away today while undergoing treatment. He is 98 years old.

RM Veerappan is prominent among the senior Dravidian political leaders in Tamil Nadu. During the reign of late former Chief Minister MGR, he was the Minister of Hindu Religious Charities in his cabinet. Also, RM Veerappan was a minister in the cabinets of late Chief Ministers Janaki and Jayalalithaa.

Despite being in the AIADMK, RM Veerappan was close friends with DMK chief Karunanidhi and DMK leaders. RM Veerappan started a party called MGR Kazhagam after quitting AIADMK. RM Veerappan, who was MGR's right-hand man in the film industry, started Sathya Movies and produced several films. Leaders from various political parties and the screen world are condoling the demise of RM Veerappan due to ill health.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had personally paid tribute to the mortal remains of late RM Veerappan, which is kept for public to pay their tributes at their house in Thiagaraya Nagar in the Chennai capital city. It is reported that the last rites will be held tomorrow and the body of RM Veerappan will be buried after taking out a funeral procession.