Chennai: Former Minister RM Veerappan Passed Away

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Tamil Nadu former minister and AIADMK senior leader R M Veerappan, who is prominent among the senior Dravidian political leaders in Tamil Nadu, passed away on Tuesday. The 98-year-old leader was close friends with DMK chief Karunanidhi despite being in AIADMK.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : RM Veerappan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment a few days ago due to poor health due to stomach flu. He passed away today while undergoing treatment. He is 98 years old.

RM Veerappan is prominent among the senior Dravidian political leaders in Tamil Nadu. During the reign of late former Chief Minister MGR, he was the Minister of Hindu Religious Charities in his cabinet. Also, RM Veerappan was a minister in the cabinets of late Chief Ministers Janaki and Jayalalithaa.

Despite being in the AIADMK, RM Veerappan was close friends with DMK chief Karunanidhi and DMK leaders. RM Veerappan started a party called MGR Kazhagam after quitting AIADMK. RM Veerappan, who was MGR's right-hand man in the film industry, started Sathya Movies and produced several films. Leaders from various political parties and the screen world are condoling the demise of RM Veerappan due to ill health.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had personally paid tribute to the mortal remains of late RM Veerappan, which is kept for public to pay their tributes at their house in Thiagaraya Nagar in the Chennai capital city. It is reported that the last rites will be held tomorrow and the body of RM Veerappan will be buried after taking out a funeral procession.

Read More

  1. Chennai: Actor-Comedian Narayanan Seshu Passes Away At 60
  2. Canada's 18th Prime Minister Brian Mulroney Dies At 84

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.