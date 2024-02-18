Suspected NSCN-IM, ULFA-I Abduct Three Workers in Arunachal's Changlang

Tinsukia: At least three people working in a coal mine were abducted by suspected NSCN-IM and ULFA-I cadres in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang in the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place in the Mangcha slum in the Finviru area of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The three abducted persons have been identified as Chandan Narzary, Lekhak Bora and Gyan Thapa. Lekhak Bora and Gyan Thapa, residents of Lekhapani in the Tinsukia district. The three men were identified as Chibu Sarkar and Ranjit Thapa, were working with coal traders.

On receiving the information about the abduction, an Assam Police team led by Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhas Das reached the coal mine. In a joint operation with the Arunachal police, the Assam police launched an investigation into the incident. A search operation is underway to find the three abducted men.

