'Success of India's G20 Presidency Makes Voice of Global South Stronger': Brazilian Envoy

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Brazilian ambassador to India, Kenneth H. da Nóbrega, on Wednesday said that the success of India's G20 presidency makes the voice of the Global South even stronger. His comment comes as Brazil is all set to host the Group of 20 (G20) Summit from 12-14 July this year.

The G20 Summit in Brazil is expected to focus on finance, sustainable infrastructure, and climate change, among other topics. Brazil holds the Presidency in 2024. Social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty; energy transitions and the promotion of sustainable development in its economic, social, and environmental dimensions; and reform of global governance institutions would be the priorities of Brazil throughout the year.

The Brazilian envoy further noted that the induction of the African Union to the grouping is one of the brightest achievements of India's G20 presidency. Speaking about Brazil-India relations, Kenneth said, "India and Brazil have had very long-standing, political ties since India's independence. Trade ties have been evolving quite successfully in the last six to seven years. In 2022, India was the fifth exporter of Brazil. Since the time, I assumed office here, we have seen a large number of businesses and investments take place between India and Brazil, thereby boosting trade ties. Brazil invested largely in energy, agriculture, automobiles, IT, mining, and energy sectors in India".

India and Brazil-two of the world's largest sugar producers have held several rounds of talks to settle a long-standing dispute over sugar subsidies, with Brazil offering to share ethanol technology with India. Brazil is the largest producer of sugarcane and ethanol in the world. It is also a leader in the technology used for ethanol production.

This dispute traces its roots back to 2005 when India challenged Brazil's sugar subsidies at the World Trade Organization (WTO), contending that they distorted the global sugar market and impacted Indian sugar producers. The WTO ultimately ruled in favour of India, obliging Brazil to scale down its sugar subsidies.