Srinagar| All Major Smart City Projects Will Completed by June, Says CEO Smart City

CEO of Smart City and Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Srinagar, Dr. Owais Ahmed spoke to ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the city of Srinagar, the ongoing construction works under the Smart City Project are being completed by June, while the major and busiest roads are also being completed and people will see a clear change in the coming weeks. These things were expressed by the CEO of Smart City and Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Srinagar, Dr. Owais Ahmed, during an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

He said that initially there were only 98 projects but later more construction works have been taken up in Srinagar city. Most of the major projects have been completed now only about 50 construction works are left which are currently under construction.

"Work is progressing rapidly," he quipped.

In response to a question, he said that magdamization work on the Karagar-SMHS road has been started. Similarly Magdamization process is also starting on Dalgate-Srinagar road in the coming week, the civic official added.

In response to the question asked about the problems of the common people travelling on the said roads, Dr. Ahmed said that due to winter and busy roads, the working agencies faced difficulties.

"As a result, the work has been delayed to a considerable extent. As such the major construction projects are expected to be completed by the end of this month," the senior official added.

Talking about the lack of mutual coordination, he said that the agency entrusted with this work is not only responsible for the construction of drainage but also for road work and the UEED department is also working.

"There may be a lack of coordination between the departments but special care is being taken during the ongoing works on Smart City projects. So that construction work can be completed on time," he asserted.

Talking about the improvement in the transport system in the city of Srinagar with smart city buses, Dr. Ahmed said the introduction of E-buses in the city of Srinagar and the suburbs will see a significant improvement in the public transport service.

"Common passengers show positive response which is a good thing for us. Considering this positive response of common people, more E buses are being brought to Srinagar city," he concluded.