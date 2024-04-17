Gujarat: 10 Killed as Car Rams into Truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): As many as 10 persons, including a child, travelling in a car were killed after their speeding vehicle rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The mishap occurred when a speeding car travelling from Vadodara to Ahmedabad collided with the rear of a truck on the expressway. "The car was going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," said Inspector of Nadiad Rural police station Kirit Chaudhary.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was left mangled, making it difficult to extricate the bodies. Emergency services, including two ambulances and the Express Highway patrol team, responded quickly to the scene, carrying out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

Frequent accidents on the expressway have raised concerns about the safety of the route. In this particular incident, authorities are taking legal action and have sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination. (With PTI Inputs)