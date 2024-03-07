Severe Water Shortage in India's Silicon City: Ground Water Level Down, Borewells Drying Up

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru is facing water woes since a week

Bengaluru has been facing several water shortages for the past week. The groundwater level is down while borewells are drying up.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka capital Bengaluru, which is known as 'Silicon City' has been facing a severe water shortage for the past week. On top of that water supply is not being provided properly, the groundwater level is falling day by day and the borewells are getting dried up.

Almost 16 years have passed since 110 villages of Mahadevpur, KR Pura, Yeshavantpur, Yalahanka, Dasarahalli, and Batarayanpura assembly jurisdictions have been included in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Even there also the residents are not getting an adequate drinking water supply.

Water shortage is severe in the Mahadevpur Assembly constituency, which brings 50 per cent of revenue to the corporation. In every ward of Mahadevpur, people are distressed due to the lack of water.

Borewells have dried up in Vartur, Hagadur and other wards which come under this constituency. People here have to rely on tanker water for day-to-day usage. People are expressing outrage against the local representatives as even if the tanker is booked, it takes a week to arrive.

Water scarcity is prevailing in the KR Pura area as well. Devasandra Ward's situation is worrisome. Lots of issues are being faced for drinking water supply. BBMP, which used to give water twice a week, is now supplying water once a week, that too for just half an hour.

The drinking water supply in the Lakkasandra ward where Transport Minister Ramalingareddy's house is located is also bad. Cauvery water is supplied once a week in small quantities that too for only one hour. People are saying that if they ask the political representatives, they are only giving promises.

The people who do not have proper access to water are cursing local politicians. Locals said they are using bottled water for drinking and are paying Rs. 50 to 60 for a 25-litre water can. Locals are afraid of how they will face the coming months. Due to many reasons as well as the drop in groundwater level water problems have increased.

In many areas including Bommanahalli, Mahadevpur, and Dasarahalli borwells have already dried up and there is a severe shortage of water. It is understood that BBMP and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials have decided to arrange water supply to these areas by procuring tankers.

Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

BengaluruWater CrisisBorewellsWater Tankers

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.